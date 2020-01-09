Kerazano, Ice Floe, Well Connected and Knotty Oak please

Kerazano, Ice Floe, Well Connected and Knotty Oak pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan. 9)

Inner sand:

1000m: Copper Sunrise (Antony), War Song (Selvaraj) 1-9.5, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Brigadier General (T.S. Jodha), a 2-y-o (Win Legend-Ice Point) (Naveen K) 1-9.5, 600/40. They shaped well. A 3-y-o (Gusto-Spellbinder) (Antony), Compliance (B. Harish) 1-10, 600/39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: A 3-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Sydney) (Antony), Longstride (B. Harish) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. Former moved better.

Outer sand:

1000m: Zala Princess (Nazerul) 1-14.5, 600/45. Easy. Top News (Khurshad), Little Joe (Rayan) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim.

1200m: Kerazano (Aliyar), Ice Floe (David Allan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Knotty Oak (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Pleased. Bombix (Manish R) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Silver Swift (Rayan), Wings Of Desire (A. Imran) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Ambrosio (R. Marshall) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved attractively. Anne Boleyn (Rajesh B), Rafa (Rayan) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. They shaped well.

1600m: Well Connected (David Allan) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. A good display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Mauritania (David Allan) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. Jumped out smartly. Impavid (Antony), Royal Crystal (S. John) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished two lengths ahead. Rani Jindan (Aliyar), Sporting Memories (R. Pradeep), Code Of Honour (David Allan) 1-37, (1,400-600) 51. They jumped out well. Up Front (S. Shareef) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 54.5. Took a good jump. Jayadratha (M. Naveen), Desert Gold (Chetan G) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 56. They jumped out well.