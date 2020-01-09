Kerazano, Ice Floe, Well Connected and Knotty Oak please

Races

Kerazano, Ice Floe, Well Connected and Knotty Oak pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan. 9)

Inner sand:

1000m: Copper Sunrise (Antony), War Song (Selvaraj) 1-9.5, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Brigadier General (T.S. Jodha), a 2-y-o (Win Legend-Ice Point) (Naveen K) 1-9.5, 600/40. They shaped well. A 3-y-o (Gusto-Spellbinder) (Antony), Compliance (B. Harish) 1-10, 600/39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: A 3-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Sydney) (Antony), Longstride (B. Harish) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. Former moved better.

Outer sand:

1000m: Zala Princess (Nazerul) 1-14.5, 600/45. Easy. Top News (Khurshad), Little Joe (Rayan) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim.

1200m: Kerazano (Aliyar), Ice Floe (David Allan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Knotty Oak (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Pleased. Bombix (Manish R) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Silver Swift (Rayan), Wings Of Desire (A. Imran) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Ambrosio (R. Marshall) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved attractively. Anne Boleyn (Rajesh B), Rafa (Rayan) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. They shaped well.

1600m: Well Connected (David Allan) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. A good display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Mauritania (David Allan) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. Jumped out smartly. Impavid (Antony), Royal Crystal (S. John) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished two lengths ahead. Rani Jindan (Aliyar), Sporting Memories (R. Pradeep), Code Of Honour (David Allan) 1-37, (1,400-600) 51. They jumped out well. Up Front (S. Shareef) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 54.5. Took a good jump. Jayadratha (M. Naveen), Desert Gold (Chetan G) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 56. They jumped out well.

