Kensington wins Deccan Colts Championship Stakes

Trainer Arjun Manglorkar’s Kensington (Antony Raj S up) won the Deccan Colts Championship Stakes (Gr. 3), the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Sept. 5) races. The winner is owned by Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Haider Soomar, Mr. Kersi H. Vachha and Mr. Sumit Mazumder.

Kensington (Win Legend–Angelique), who was running sixth till the bend, shifted out near 400m, travelled very wide on the outside and came with rapid strides to pip Fire Power and Zuccarelli at the post.

1. BLUE PETER PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): ANGELITA (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Hot Seat (Akshay Kumar) 2, Aarya (C. Umesh) 3 and Blue Label (Nakaht Singh) 4. 1-1/4, Hd and 4-3/4. 1m, 10.36s. ₹96 (w), 20, 16 and 26 (p). SHP: 31, THP: 80, FP: 418, Q: 134, Tanala: 1,911. Favourite: Despang. Owner: Mr. Syed Abdul Subhan. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

Note: Sharp Mind stumbled and fell down dislodging the rider P. Gaddam, who was taken to the hospital for further treatment. It was observed by the Stewards at an enquiry that near the 900m, Dizizdtymtowin (Ajeeth Kumar astride) came in very sharply tightening the horses in the front bunch, due to which Sharp Mind, who was running in middle stumbled and fell down. The Stewards disqualified Dizizdtymtowin.

2. BLUE PETER PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): RISING QUEEN (Abhay Singh) 1, Cosmico (Rafique Sk.) 2, Sally (A.A. Vikrant) 3 and Good Tidings (Md. Ismail) 4. 3/4, 2-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 10.42s. ₹150 (w), 40, 82 and 15 (p). SHP: 251, THP: 55, FP: 8,384, Q: 4,472, Tanala: 27, 698. Favourite: N R I Sugar. Owners: Mr. M. Rafeeq Iqbal, Mr. G.B.R. Prasad & Mr. K S N Murthy. Trainer: Robin Reddy Kondakalla.

3. GOLDEN BABY PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): COMMITTED WARRIOR (Koushik) 1, Muaser (Nakhat Singh) 2, Cosmic Run (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Colachel Battle (Trevor) 4. 4-1/2, Nk and 1/2. 1m, 28.34s. ₹56 (w), 11, 21 and 13 (p). SHP: 59, THP: 49, FP: 585, Q: 317, Tanala: 2,532. Favourite: Colachel Battle. Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Katikaneni Jivv Vikram Rao & Mr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

4. SHAPHIR PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): LOCKHART (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Dandy Man (Ashad Asbar) 2, City Of Wisdom (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Incredulous (Md. Ismail) 4. Sh, 3/4, and 1-1/4. 1m, 29.16s. ₹131 (w), 27, 26 and 16 (p). SHP: 65, THP: 58, FP: 1,117, Q: 608, Tanala: 6,109. Favourite: Private Empire. Owner: Mr. T. Rakesh Reddy. Trainer: Anant Vatsalya.

5. GOLDEN BABY PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SIYAVASH (Ashad Asbar) & Brisbane (Surya Prakash) 1, Star Dancer (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Blickfang (Md. Ismail) 4. Dead Heat, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 29.26s. ₹13 and 21 (w), 15, 17 and 13 (p). THP: 52, FP: 80 and 70, Q: 84, Tanala: 314 and 242. Favourite: Siyavash. Owners: Siyavash: Mr. S. Daljeet Singh & Mr. Mohammed Abdul Wajid Khan; Brisbane: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm Private Limited. Trainers: Siyavash: M. Srinivas Reddy; Brisbane: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

6. DECCAN COLTS CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES (Gr. III) (1,600m), (Terms) 3-y-o only: KENSINGTON (Win Legend–Angelique) (Antony Raj S) 1, Fire Power (Speaking Of Which–Roses In Bloom) (Zervan) 2, Zuccarelli (Western Aristocrat–Circle Of Bliss) (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Angelico (Win Legend–For An Angel) (Sandesh) 4. Nose, Nk and 1/2. 1m, 40.74s. ₹235 (w), 36, 29 and 22 (p). SHP: 57, THP: 69, FP: 5,343, Q: 2,093, Tanala: C/O. Favourite: Falcon Edge. Owners: Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Haider Soomar, Mr. Kersi H. Vachha and Mr. Sumit Mazumder. Trainer: Arjun Manglorkar.

7. SHAPHIR PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): BALIUS (Gaurav Singh) 1, Max (Zervan) 2, Full Volume (Ajit Singh) 3 and The Special One (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3, 1 and 3/4. 1m, 28.75s. ₹26 (w), 12, 16 and 21 (p). SHP: 51, THP: 62, FP: 110, Q: 81, Tanala: 786. Favourite: Balius. Owner: Mr. P. Venkateshwarlu. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹1,90,167 & 30%: 32,600.

Treble: (i) 48,444, (ii) 4,747.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 51,965 (c/o), (ii) 1,12,309 (c/o).