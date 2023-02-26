Kenaf may repeat in the N. Nari Reddy Memorial Million

February 26, 2023 12:41 am | Updated February 25, 2023 06:41 pm IST - Hyderabad

Trainer L.D’Silva’s filly Kenaf, who won impressively in her last start, may repeat her performance in the N. Nari Reddy Memorial Million, the main attraction of Sunday’s (Feb. 26) races.

1. OLYMPIC FLAME PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 12.50 p.m.: 1. Star Medal (6) R.S. Jodha 60, 2. Golden Inzio (1) Kiran Naidu 59.5, 3. Coming Home (2) D.S. Deora 58 4. Mireya (8) B. Nikhil 58, 5. London Bell (7) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 6. Muaser (5) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 7. Pedro Planet (4) Rafique Sk. 54.5 and 8. Shubhrak (3) Afroz Khan 53.5.

1. COMING HOME, 2. MUASER, 3. MIREYA

2. TIME AND PLACE (DIV. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 1.25: 1. Caraxes (6) P. Ajeeth Kumar 56, 2. Final Judgement (3) Akshay Kumar 56, 3. Happy Soul (1) Gaurav Singh 56, 4. Splendour On Grass (8) P. Sai Kumar 56, 5. Fly Me (2) Md. Ismail 54.5, 6. Kief (4) D.S. Deora 54.5, 7. Magic Princess (5) Hindu Singh 54.5, 8. Pontefract (7) B. Nikhil 54.5 and 9. Subha (9) Afroz Khan 54.5.

1. SPLENDOUR ON GRASS, 2. FINAL JUDGEMENT, 3. HAPPY SOUL

3. FLIRTING VISION PLATE (2,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.00: 1. Alpine Girl (6) Mohit Singh 60, 2. Sucker Punch (2) Afroz Khan 56.5, 3. Divine Destiny (3) Ashad Asbar 55, 4. Forever Bond (4) Kuldeep S 54.5, 5. Protocol (7) Md. Ismail 54, 6. Voice Of Dream (1) P. Ajeeth Kumar 53 and 7. My Grandeur (5) P. Sai Kumar 51.5.

1. FOREVER BOND, 2. SUCKER PUNCH, 3. DIVINE DESTINY

4. TIME AND PLACE PLATE (DIV. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 2.35: 1. Adbhut (9) Afroz Khan 56, 2. Colt Pistol (8) G. Naresh 56, 3. Great Giver (3) Gaurav Singh 56, 4. MN’s Council (4) P. Sai Kumar 56, 5. Barchetta (10) B. Nikhil 54.5, 6. Galore (5) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 7. Knotty Luzi (2) Ashad Asbar 54.5, 8. Lady Racines (1) Mohit Singh 54.5, 9. N R I Fairy (7) Hindu Singh 54.5 and 10. Sangreal (6) Akshay Kumar 54.5.

1. SANGREAL, 2. ADBHUT, 3. GREAT GIVER

5. MCEME ROLLING TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.10: 1. Beauty Blaze (14) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Above The Law (7) Md. Ismail 58.5, 3. Beauty On Parade (11) D.S. Deora 58.5, 4. Exotic Dancer (13) G. Naresh 58.5, 5. Angel Tesoro (3) Gaurav Singh 55, 6. Avancia (4) Mohit Singh 55, 7. Garnet (8) Kiran Naidu 55, 8. Sally (5) Koushik 55, 9. Beauty Flame (2) Santosh Raj 54.5, 10. The Thunder (1) Ashad Asbar 54, 11. Crimson Rose (9) Abhay Singh 53, 12. Bellaque (6) P. Sai Kumar 52.5, 13. Dyanoosh (10) B. Nikhil 52.5 and 14. Malibu (12) Rafique Sk. 51.5.

1. BEAUTY BLAZE, 2. THE THUNDER, 3. AVANCIA

6. N NARI REDDY MEMORIAL MILLION (1,200m) (Terms), 3-y-o only — 3.40: 1. Siddharth (2) Ashad Asbar 56, 2. Kenaf (4) Afroz Khan 54.5, 3. Reigning Beauty (1) B. Nikhil 54.5, 4. Bash On Regardless (5) P. Ajeeth Kumar 51.5 and 5. Clare (3) P. Sai Kumar 51.5.

1. KENAF, 2. SIDDHARTH

7. CHIEF JUSTICE (DIV. I) (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 4.15: 1. True Icon (7) Shivansh 60, 2. Nugget (6) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 3. Winning Streak (5) Md. Ekram Alam 56, 4. Fly Tothe Stars (8) Ashad Asbar 53.5, 5. Painted Apache (2) P. Ajeeth Kumar 53.5, 6. Grand Duke (4) R.S. Jodha 51.5, 7. Just Incredible (3) P. Sai Kumar 51.5 and 8. Superstellar (1) Hindu Singh 51.5.

1. NUGGET, 2. WINNING STREAK, 3. SUPERSTELLAR

8. CHIEF JUSTICE TROPHY (DIV. II) (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 4.45: 1. Nightmare (1) Hindu Singh 60, 2. Candy Girl (5) Md. Ekram Alam 59, 3. Campania (2) Kuldeep S 57, 4. Juramento (3) Akshay Kumar 56, 5. Path Of Peace (8) Gaurav Singh 56, 6. Wallop And Gallop (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 55, 7. Pinatubo (7) Rafique Sk. 54 and 8. Only My Way (6) Afroz Khan 53.5.

1. JURAMENTO, 2. WALLOP AND GALLOP, 3. CANDY GIRL

Day’s Best: NUGGET

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 3, 4 & 5. (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.

ADVERTISEMENT