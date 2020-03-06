Katana, Drusilla and Schafenberg excel

BENGALURU:

06 March 2020 18:55 IST

Katana, Drusilla and Schafenberg excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Mar. 6)

Inner sand:

1000m: Dontbreaktherules (Chetan K), Sadaqat (Shobhan) 1-9, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

1000m: Lucky Isabella (Shobhan) 1-13.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Global Ruler (rb) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved well.

1200m: Schafenberg (R. Marshall) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Katana (R. Marshall) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Impressed. Alberto (R. Marshall) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Strode out well. Drusilla (Antony) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A good display.