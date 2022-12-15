Katana, Ashwa Magadheera, Fortunatus, Only You, Philosophy and Mega Success please

December 15, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Katana, Ashwa Magadheera, Fortunatus, Only You, Philosophy and Mega Success pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec 15)

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand: 1000m: Striking Memory (rb), Golden Time (Salman K) 1-7, 600/38.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand: 600m: Always Happy (Antony) 45. Easy. Banksy (Akram) 44.5. Strode out well. Philosophy (Salman K) 41. A good display. Isnt She Beautiful (Aliyar) 43.5. In fine shape. Splendido (Akram) 44. Moved well. King Louis (Srinath) 44. Moved on the bit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Golden Oaks (Akram) 1-15, 600/42.5. Impressed. Michigan Melody (Jagadeesh) 1-13, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Amreli (Srinath) 1-13, 600/44. Moved impressively. Burmese (Suraj), Immortal Beauty (Shinde) 1-16, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Fortunatus (Akram) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. Moved attractively. Mega Success (Jagadeesh), Mace (Vivek) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Super Sapphire (Suraj), Sagittarri (Shinde) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Activated (Srinath) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Three Aces (rb), Max Mueller (Jagadeesh) 1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. They moved impressively.

1400m: Katana (Srinath) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray. Siege Courageous (Antony) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A pleasing display. Princeless Gold (Suraj) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Santorino (Vaibhav) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 59. Easy.

Gate practice - inner sand: 1400m: Raffles (Rayan), Maybach (A. Imran) 1-41, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Snowpiercer (Shreyas), Norwegian Wood (Antony) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished four lengths ahead. Roman Spirit (A. Imran), Smile Of Beauty (Tousif K), Seeking The Stars (Rayan) 1-37, (1,400-600) 51. First named impressed. Greenwich (Likith), Crosswater (Antony) 1-39, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished two lengths ahead. Stellantig (Shreyas), Elpenor (Darshan) 1-36, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Chinky Pinky (A. Chavan), Sian (R. Pradeep) 1-40, (1,400-600) 58. They jumped out well. Sir Tristan (Antony) 1-42, (1,400-600) 53. Jumped out well. John Connor (Antony), Southern Aristocrat (Shreyas) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53.5. They took a good jump and finished level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US