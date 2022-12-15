Katana, Ashwa Magadheera, Fortunatus, Only You, Philosophy and Mega Success please

December 15, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - BENGALURU

Katana, Ashwa Magadheera, Fortunatus, Only You, Philosophy and Mega Success pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec 15)

Inner sand: 1000m: Striking Memory (rb), Golden Time (Salman K) 1-7, 600/38.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand: 600m: Always Happy (Antony) 45. Easy. Banksy (Akram) 44.5. Strode out well. Philosophy (Salman K) 41. A good display. Isnt She Beautiful (Aliyar) 43.5. In fine shape. Splendido (Akram) 44. Moved well. King Louis (Srinath) 44. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Golden Oaks (Akram) 1-15, 600/42.5. Impressed. Michigan Melody (Jagadeesh) 1-13, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Amreli (Srinath) 1-13, 600/44. Moved impressively. Burmese (Suraj), Immortal Beauty (Shinde) 1-16, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Fortunatus (Akram) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. Moved attractively. Mega Success (Jagadeesh), Mace (Vivek) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Super Sapphire (Suraj), Sagittarri (Shinde) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Activated (Srinath) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Three Aces (rb), Max Mueller (Jagadeesh) 1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. They moved impressively.

1400m: Katana (Srinath) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray. Siege Courageous (Antony) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A pleasing display. Princeless Gold (Suraj) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Santorino (Vaibhav) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 59. Easy.

Gate practice - inner sand: 1400m: Raffles (Rayan), Maybach (A. Imran) 1-41, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Snowpiercer (Shreyas), Norwegian Wood (Antony) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished four lengths ahead. Roman Spirit (A. Imran), Smile Of Beauty (Tousif K), Seeking The Stars (Rayan) 1-37, (1,400-600) 51. First named impressed. Greenwich (Likith), Crosswater (Antony) 1-39, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished two lengths ahead. Stellantig (Shreyas), Elpenor (Darshan) 1-36, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Chinky Pinky (A. Chavan), Sian (R. Pradeep) 1-40, (1,400-600) 58. They jumped out well. Sir Tristan (Antony) 1-42, (1,400-600) 53. Jumped out well. John Connor (Antony), Southern Aristocrat (Shreyas) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53.5. They took a good jump and finished level.