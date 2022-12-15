  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

Katana, Ashwa Magadheera, Fortunatus, Only You, Philosophy and Mega Success please

December 15, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Katana, Ashwa Magadheera, Fortunatus, Only You, Philosophy and Mega Success pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec 15)

Inner sand: 1000m: Striking Memory (rb), Golden Time (Salman K) 1-7, 600/38.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand: 600m: Always Happy (Antony) 45. Easy. Banksy (Akram) 44.5. Strode out well. Philosophy (Salman K) 41. A good display. Isnt She Beautiful (Aliyar) 43.5. In fine shape. Splendido (Akram) 44. Moved well. King Louis (Srinath) 44. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Golden Oaks (Akram) 1-15, 600/42.5. Impressed. Michigan Melody (Jagadeesh) 1-13, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Amreli (Srinath) 1-13, 600/44. Moved impressively. Burmese (Suraj), Immortal Beauty (Shinde) 1-16, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Fortunatus (Akram) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. Moved attractively. Mega Success (Jagadeesh), Mace (Vivek) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Super Sapphire (Suraj), Sagittarri (Shinde) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Activated (Srinath) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Three Aces (rb), Max Mueller (Jagadeesh) 1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. They moved impressively.

1400m: Katana (Srinath) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray. Siege Courageous (Antony) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A pleasing display. Princeless Gold (Suraj) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Santorino (Vaibhav) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 59. Easy.

Gate practice - inner sand: 1400m: Raffles (Rayan), Maybach (A. Imran) 1-41, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Snowpiercer (Shreyas), Norwegian Wood (Antony) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished four lengths ahead. Roman Spirit (A. Imran), Smile Of Beauty (Tousif K), Seeking The Stars (Rayan) 1-37, (1,400-600) 51. First named impressed. Greenwich (Likith), Crosswater (Antony) 1-39, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished two lengths ahead. Stellantig (Shreyas), Elpenor (Darshan) 1-36, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Chinky Pinky (A. Chavan), Sian (R. Pradeep) 1-40, (1,400-600) 58. They jumped out well. Sir Tristan (Antony) 1-42, (1,400-600) 53. Jumped out well. John Connor (Antony), Southern Aristocrat (Shreyas) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53.5. They took a good jump and finished level.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.