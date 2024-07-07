Kariena, Vincent Van Gogh and Pure For Sure show out

Kariena, Vincent Van Gogh and Pure For Sure showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (July 7) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track:

600m: Christophany (Hamir) 41. Easy. Pamchavan (Hamir), Nostalgia (V. Bunde) 41. Pair level. Sentinel (app) 40. Easy. Scorcese (P. Vinod) 39. Moved freely. Kubric (P. Vinod) 38. Worked well. Freedom (Shelar), Pride’s Angel (Hamir) 40. Both were level.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Esconido (Nazil), Gold Caviar (rb) 53, 600/39. Former was superior. Yarmouth (app), Exotic Star (rb) 54, 600/40. They finished level. Kanya Rashi (C.S. Jodha) 56, 600/43. Easy. Serengeti (Nirmal Jodha), Abhidhayan (S. Kamble) 54, 600/40. Pair level. Golden Kingdom (Santosh), Disciplined (Neeraj) 53, 600/39. They moved together freely. Zarafat (M.S. Deora), Euphoric (H.M. Akshay) 55, 600/41. Former was one length superior. Daianne (Bhawani) 56,600/42. Easy. Juliana (Gore) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Impulsive (Bhawani) 54, 600/40. Slightly urged. Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal Jodha) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Dexa (Hamir) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Silver Braid (V. Bunde), Encantamento (Neeraj) 55, 600/41. They were easy. Mazal (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Good. Ariyana Star (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Pure For Sure (Nirmal Jodha), Malet Spring (C.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Former moved well and they finished level. Desert Classic (Shelar), Supreme Spirit (Hamir) 53, 600/39. They finished level freely. Django (P. Vinod) 55, 600/40. Easy. Hall Of Grace (Sandesh) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Regina Memorablis (Neeraj), Stalin (Shelar) 56, 600/42. Pair easy. Aerodynamic (Nirmal Jodha), Stellato (C.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Ricochet (P. Vinod) 53, 600/40. Worked freely.

1000m: Believe (app), Zarak (S. Amit) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. We Still Believe (S. Amit), Secret To Success (Nazil) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Kariena (Sandesh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Moved impressively. Art Collector (Sandesh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Shaped well. Uzi (app), Gangster (P. Vinod) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. They were pushed and the former finished four lengths ahead.

Correction: Please note that the horse worked on July 6, from 600m was Wild Thing and not Wild Child as reported.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.