GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kariena, Vincent Van Gogh and Pure For Sure show out

Published - July 07, 2024 06:13 pm IST - PUNE:

Kariena, Vincent Van Gogh and Pure For Sure showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (July 7) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Christophany (Hamir) 41. Easy. Pamchavan (Hamir), Nostalgia (V. Bunde) 41. Pair level. Sentinel (app) 40. Easy. Scorcese (P. Vinod) 39. Moved freely. Kubric (P. Vinod) 38. Worked well. Freedom (Shelar), Pride’s Angel (Hamir) 40. Both were level.

800m: Esconido (Nazil), Gold Caviar (rb) 53, 600/39. Former was superior. Yarmouth (app), Exotic Star (rb) 54, 600/40. They finished level. Kanya Rashi (C.S. Jodha) 56, 600/43. Easy. Serengeti (Nirmal Jodha), Abhidhayan (S. Kamble) 54, 600/40. Pair level. Golden Kingdom (Santosh), Disciplined (Neeraj) 53, 600/39. They moved together freely. Zarafat (M.S. Deora), Euphoric (H.M. Akshay) 55, 600/41. Former was one length superior. Daianne (Bhawani) 56,600/42. Easy. Juliana (Gore) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Impulsive (Bhawani) 54, 600/40. Slightly urged. Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal Jodha) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Dexa (Hamir) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Silver Braid (V. Bunde), Encantamento (Neeraj) 55, 600/41. They were easy. Mazal (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Good. Ariyana Star (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Pure For Sure (Nirmal Jodha), Malet Spring (C.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Former moved well and they finished level. Desert Classic (Shelar), Supreme Spirit (Hamir) 53, 600/39. They finished level freely. Django (P. Vinod) 55, 600/40. Easy. Hall Of Grace (Sandesh) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Regina Memorablis (Neeraj), Stalin (Shelar) 56, 600/42. Pair easy. Aerodynamic (Nirmal Jodha), Stellato (C.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Ricochet (P. Vinod) 53, 600/40. Worked freely.

1000m: Believe (app), Zarak (S. Amit) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. We Still Believe (S. Amit), Secret To Success (Nazil) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Kariena (Sandesh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Moved impressively. Art Collector (Sandesh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Shaped well. Uzi (app), Gangster (P. Vinod) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. They were pushed and the former finished four lengths ahead.

Correction: Please note that the horse worked on July 6, from 600m was Wild Thing and not Wild Child as reported.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.