Kariega, Malwa and Storm Breaker impress

Kariega, Malwa and Storm Breaker impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (May 27)

Outer sand:

600m: Storm Breaker (Yash), Sun Power (N. Rawal) 42.5. Former showed out.

1000m: Snow Queen (T.S. Jodha), Chul Bul Rani (rb) 1-15, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Kariega (Akshay K) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1400m: Malwa (R. Marshall) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved attractively.

Outer sand — May 26:

1400m: Missing You (Arshad) 1-42, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A pleasing display.

