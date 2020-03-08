Kariega and Speed Air catch the eye

Mumbai:

08 March 2020 18:50 IST

Kariega and Speed Air caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Mar. 8) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Opening Verse (S. Amit), Quarencia (Sameer) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Speed Air (Kamble) 49.5, 600/37. Moved attractively. Fascinating (A. Prakash), Areciffe (Bhawani) 54.5, 600/41. They ended level. Who Dares Wins (Daman), She Is On Fire (Santosh) 54, 600/40. Both finished level freely. Rajasthan (Nirmal), Cabo Da Roca (Dashrath) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Makhtoob (C.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Retains form. Mr. Honey (S.J. Sunil), Verdandi (A.Prakash) 52.5, 600/39. Pair urged and ended level.

1000m: Ex’s And Oh’s (David Egan) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39. Responded well. Windy City (Dashrath), Twinspire (Hamir) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former started two lengths ahead and finished a distance ahead. Kariega (Akshay) 1-4.5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Resolute (Nicky Mackay), Stick To The Plan (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39. Former was superior. Fire N Ice (Zeeshan), Exotique (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. World Is One (David Egan) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Northern Lights (rb), Brave Eagle (Mosin) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. They ended level. Classicus (Kaviraj) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Moved freely. Benghazi (Kharai), King Cyrus (Neeraj) 1-9.5, 600/42. Pair moved freely. Priceless Silver (Kamble), Sovereign Star (Peter) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They were pushed and finished level. Costa Brava (Neeraj), Eagleinthesky (Kharadi) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely. Moldova (Akshay), Victorious Spirit (Kadam) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Multistarrer (Dashrath), Seniority (Ajinkya) 1-10, 600/41. Pair easy. Sophistcrat (Santosh), Storm Trigger (C.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Theodora (Kharadi), Irina (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They finished level freely. Blue Blood (Neeraj), Silver Storm (Daman) 1-10, 600/41. Pair level. Golden Era (Santosh) 1-9.5, 600/42. Moved freely.

1200m: Hioctane (Kharadi), Smokin’ Hot (Mosin) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Rambunctious (Neeraj), Immortality (Kharadi) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Rhapsody (Mosin), Nekhbet (rb) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Royalty (Kharadi), Seasons Greetings (Mosin) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Former easily finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Anatevka (rb) 38. Moved freely.