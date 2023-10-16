ADVERTISEMENT

Karavneer, The Intruder and Krystallos impress

October 16, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Karavneer, The Intruder and Krystallos impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct. 16).

Outer sand:

600m: Dynamic Force (rb) 45. Easy.

1000m: The Intruder (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43. Pleased.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Krystallos (Aliyar), a 2-y-o (Fiero - Latin Love) (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Arod - Satinette) (Rayan), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Georgina) (Shreyas) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former moved impressively and finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Karanveer (Saddam H) 1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Moved fluently.

Inner sand — Oct 15:

600m: Sacred Creator (Rajesh K) 40. Moved well. Extraordinary (rb), The Republic Power (rb) 40. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: The Grey Geranium (M. Naveen) 1-8, 600/39. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Scarlette Lady (rb), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Lilly Fa Pootz) (Chetan K) 45.5. They moved freely. Katsu (Girish), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Sun Salutation) (rb) 45. They finished level. Run For The Sun (S. Shareef), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Woodberg) (Chetan K) 44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Knotty Legend (Girish), Romantic Style (Mudassar) 44. They finished together. Cat Whiskers (rb) 45. Easy. Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K) 45. Moved on the bit. Timer’s Splanet (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Ombudsman (rb), Ultimate Striker (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Former finished four lengths ahead. Nevada Gold (rb) 1-16.5, 600/44. In fine trim. High Opinion (rb) 1-12.5, 600/43. Maintains form. Siege Courageous (Chetan K) 1-8.5, 600/41.5. A fine display.

1200m: Sea Blush (rb), Sand Castles (B. Nayak) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. They moved impressively. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. A good display. Ruling Dynasty (Mudassar), Mighty Zo (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished a distance ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US