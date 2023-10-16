Karavneer, The Intruder and Krystallos impress

October 16, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Karavneer, The Intruder and Krystallos impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct. 16).

Outer sand:

600m: Dynamic Force (rb) 45. Easy.

1000m: The Intruder (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43. Pleased.

1200m: Krystallos (Aliyar), a 2-y-o (Fiero - Latin Love) (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Arod - Satinette) (Rayan), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Georgina) (Shreyas) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former moved impressively and finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Karanveer (Saddam H) 1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Moved fluently.

Inner sand — Oct 15:

600m: Sacred Creator (Rajesh K) 40. Moved well. Extraordinary (rb), The Republic Power (rb) 40. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: The Grey Geranium (M. Naveen) 1-8, 600/39. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Scarlette Lady (rb), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Lilly Fa Pootz) (Chetan K) 45.5. They moved freely. Katsu (Girish), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Sun Salutation) (rb) 45. They finished level. Run For The Sun (S. Shareef), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Woodberg) (Chetan K) 44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Knotty Legend (Girish), Romantic Style (Mudassar) 44. They finished together. Cat Whiskers (rb) 45. Easy. Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K) 45. Moved on the bit. Timer’s Splanet (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Ombudsman (rb), Ultimate Striker (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Former finished four lengths ahead. Nevada Gold (rb) 1-16.5, 600/44. In fine trim. High Opinion (rb) 1-12.5, 600/43. Maintains form. Siege Courageous (Chetan K) 1-8.5, 600/41.5. A fine display.

1200m: Sea Blush (rb), Sand Castles (B. Nayak) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. They moved impressively. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. A good display. Ruling Dynasty (Mudassar), Mighty Zo (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished a distance ahead.