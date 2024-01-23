Karanveer, Knotty Legend, Douglas and Regal Aristocracy excel

January 23, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Karanveer, Knotty Legend, Douglas and Regal Aristocracy excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan. 23).

Inner sand:

600m: Knotty Challenger (Naveen K), Nevada Gold (B. Harish) 40.5. They moved freely. Rieko (S. Jonn) 40. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Devils Magic (Siddaraju) 1-10, 600/39.5. Shaped well. Michigan Melody (Inayat) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Aherne (S. Shareef) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Agera (R. Pradeep) 1-7.5, 600/40. In fine trim. Storm Shadow (B. Harish) 1-8, 600/40. In fine shape.

Outer sand:

600m: Honey Cake (rb) 43.5. Worked well. Cash Out (R. Pradeed) 44. Strode out well. Ruling Dynasty (Chetan K) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Regal Aristocracy (D. Patel) 1-12.5, 600/43. Eased up in the last part. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/42. Pleased. Lone Ranger (D. Patel) 1-13.5, 600/44. In good condition. Knotty Legend (Chetan K) 1-16, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Golden Time (rg), Gismo (Vivek) 1-15, 600/42.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Promise Of The Future (rb), Tankinika (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Stravinsky (rb), Mandarino (Rozario) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Former finished six lengths ahead. Prana (Chetan K) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/43.5. Moved with plenty in hand. Irish Rockstar (I. Chisty) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Impressed. Douglas (Shreyas) 1-27, 1,0001-12.5, 600/44. In fine shape.

1400m: Karanveer (Saddam H) 1-40, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. Pleased.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Torobravo (rb), Brilliant Blue (rb) 1-28, (1,400-600) 45. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 1-31, (1,400-600) 42.5. Jumped out well. Ooh La La (Rayan) 1-24.5, (1,400-600) 43. Took a good jump. Ascoval (Arvind K) 1-20, (1,400-600) 40. Jumped out smartly. Star Glory (Prabhakaran), Rodney (Rozario) 1-21, (1,400-600) 41.5. Former showed out. Amazing Ruler (Shreyas), Windcleaver (Saddam H) 1-25.5, (1,400-600) 43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Springsteen (S. John), Havaska (I. Chisty) 1-23, (1,400-600) 39. Former finished distance ahead. Felisa (Rozario) 1-33, (1,400-600) 45. Jumped out well Jordano (rb) 1-32, (1,400-600) 46. Took a good jump and eased up in the last part.

