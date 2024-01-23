ADVERTISEMENT

Karanveer, Knotty Legend, Douglas and Regal Aristocracy excel

January 23, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Karanveer, Knotty Legend, Douglas and Regal Aristocracy excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan. 23).

Inner sand:

600m: Knotty Challenger (Naveen K), Nevada Gold (B. Harish) 40.5. They moved freely. Rieko (S. Jonn) 40. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Devils Magic (Siddaraju) 1-10, 600/39.5. Shaped well. Michigan Melody (Inayat) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Aherne (S. Shareef) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Agera (R. Pradeep) 1-7.5, 600/40. In fine trim. Storm Shadow (B. Harish) 1-8, 600/40. In fine shape.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Honey Cake (rb) 43.5. Worked well. Cash Out (R. Pradeed) 44. Strode out well. Ruling Dynasty (Chetan K) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Regal Aristocracy (D. Patel) 1-12.5, 600/43. Eased up in the last part. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/42. Pleased. Lone Ranger (D. Patel) 1-13.5, 600/44. In good condition. Knotty Legend (Chetan K) 1-16, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Golden Time (rg), Gismo (Vivek) 1-15, 600/42.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Promise Of The Future (rb), Tankinika (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Stravinsky (rb), Mandarino (Rozario) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Former finished six lengths ahead. Prana (Chetan K) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/43.5. Moved with plenty in hand. Irish Rockstar (I. Chisty) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Impressed. Douglas (Shreyas) 1-27, 1,0001-12.5, 600/44. In fine shape.

1400m: Karanveer (Saddam H) 1-40, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. Pleased.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Torobravo (rb), Brilliant Blue (rb) 1-28, (1,400-600) 45. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 1-31, (1,400-600) 42.5. Jumped out well. Ooh La La (Rayan) 1-24.5, (1,400-600) 43. Took a good jump. Ascoval (Arvind K) 1-20, (1,400-600) 40. Jumped out smartly. Star Glory (Prabhakaran), Rodney (Rozario) 1-21, (1,400-600) 41.5. Former showed out. Amazing Ruler (Shreyas), Windcleaver (Saddam H) 1-25.5, (1,400-600) 43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Springsteen (S. John), Havaska (I. Chisty) 1-23, (1,400-600) 39. Former finished distance ahead. Felisa (Rozario) 1-33, (1,400-600) 45. Jumped out well Jordano (rb) 1-32, (1,400-600) 46. Took a good jump and eased up in the last part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US