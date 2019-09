Kambaku wins the Maharaja’s Cup

Kambaku (Srinath up) won the Maharaja’s Cup, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Sept. 20). The winner is owned by Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Co. Ltd rep. by. Mr & Mrs. Dilip Thomas and trained by Arjun Mangalorkar.

Note: Originally My Opinion won the race but was disqualified in a stewards enquiry.

1. RANGANATHITTU PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: THE CORPORAL (Zervan) 1, Ispelldangertoall (Janardhan P) 2, Cashmere (M. Naveen) 3 and Intrepid Warrior (I. Chisty) 4. 2, Nk and 2-3/4. 1m, 10.97s. ₹14 (w), 11, 49 and 39 (p), SHP: 147, THP: 85, FP: 493, Q: 300, Trinella: 2,335 and 1,078. Favourite: The Corporal. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed’s Farm Pvt Ltd, M/s. D.R. Thacker & S.R. Sanas. Trainer: Parvati Byramji.

2. SHIMSHA PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 25: SAFE BET (I. Chisty) 1, Brave Admiral (Rajesh K) 2, Ayahuasca (S. Shareef) 3 and Golden Cruise (Arshad) 4. Lnk, 3-1/2 and 1. 1m, 05.40s. ₹30 (w), 15, 14 and 13 (p), SHP: 43, THP: 47, FP: 91, Q: Rs. 41, Trinella: 217 and 96. Favourite: Brave Admiral. Owner: Mr. Gnanadeva Rao. Trainer: J. Sharavanan.

3. RANGANATHITTU PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: ANIMAL QUEEN (Suraj) 1, Hafnium (Arshad) 2, Ozark (Trevor) 3 and Stari Grad (Dhebe) 4. 4-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 09.52s. ₹28 (w), 14, 17 and 16 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 52, FP: 120, Q: 82, Trinella: 264 and 69. Favourite: Ozark. Owners: Mrs. R. Shruthi & Mr. Ravi Pathak. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

4. H.H. SRI NARASIMHARAJA WADIYAR MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: ELECTRICITY (Trevor) 1, Order Order (S. Shareef) 2, Top Striker (C. Umesh) 3 and Arak (Shivnath P) 4. 3, 3-1/4 and 3-1/2. 1m, 22.12s. ₹18 (w), 12, 27 and 13 (p), SHP: 87, THP: 38, FP: 237, Q: 218, Trinella: 868 and 377. Favourite: Electricity. Owner: Manjri Horse Breed’s Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: M. Eshwer.

5. MAHARAJA’S CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): KAMBAKU (Srinath) 1, Psychic Force (Zervan) 2, Star Baron (Darshan) 3 and Mr. Handsome (Suraj) 4. Not run: Script Writer. 1-3/4, 2 and Nk. 1m, 35.13s. ₹33 (w), 15, 14 and 27 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 71, FP: 133, Q: 68, Trinella: 1,206 and 689. Favourite: Shesmyscript. Owners: Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Co. Ltd rep by. Mr. & Mrs. Dilip Thomas. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

6. HAVERI PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: AUSTRALIS (T.S. Jodha) 1, Starry Wind (Zervan) 2, Super Smart (Suraj) 3 and Reanna (Dhebe) 4. Nk, Snk and 1-1/2. 1m, 35.99s. ₹50 (w), 16, 26 and 17 (p), SHP: 73, THP: 51, FP: 508, Q: 397, Trinella: 1,057 and 281, Exacta: 1,829 (carried over). Favourite: Super Smart. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed’s Farm Pvt Ltd & Mr. Shantanu Sharma. Trainer: S. Narredu.

7. RANGANATHITTU PLATE (Div. III), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: HABANERO (A. Imran) 1, Paradiso (Arshad) 2, Aerospeed (Nazerul) 3 and Incredible Star (Sai Kumar) 4. Not run: Chamarel and Industrialist. 2-1/4, 4-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 11.16s. ₹30 (w), 16, 11 and 15 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 52, FP: 116, Q: 79, Trinella: 842 and 349, Exacta: 258 (Carried over). Favourite: Sadaqat. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: S. Dominic.

Jackpot: ₹4,291 (118 tkts.); Runner-up: 343 (633 tkts.); Treble (i): 298 (seven tkts.); (ii): 398 (15 tkts.).