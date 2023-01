Kamaria and Vincent Van Gogh please

January 08, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Mumbai:

Kamaria and Vincent Van Gogh pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Jan. 8) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Hooves Of Thunder (Zameer) 42. Easy. Easy Rider (Zervan) 40. Moved freely. Mad Love (Bhawani) 39. Worked well. Scaramanga (Zervan) 38. Pressed. Sandman (V. Bunde) 37. Urged. Amber Knight (Zameer), Beyond Measure (Shelar) 39. Former was two lengths better. Gangster (rb) 38. Moved freely. Django (Zervan) 39. Easy. Doc Martin (Zervan) 38. Good. Dangerous (rb), Allied Attack (Nirmal) 41. Former superior.

1400m: Maransh (Zervan) 1-40, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1600m: Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 600/41. Moved well.

1800m: Kamaria (Bhawani) 2-6, 1600/1-51, 1400/1-37, 600/42. Responded well to the urgings.