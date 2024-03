March 16, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - BENGALURU

Kalki, who has been well-prepared, is expected to score in the Governor’s Trophy (1,600m), the feature event of the concluding day races to be held here on Saturday (Mar 16).

There will be no false rails.

1. TROMBAY STAKES (Div. II), (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 1.30 p.m.: 1. Defence Counsel (1) Srinath 56, 2. Force Of Nature (8) Darshan 56, 3. Hyder (3) Jagadeesh 56, 4. Promiseofthefuture (4) Trevor 56, 5. Puranjaya (5) Rayan 56, 6. Pursuit Of Wealth (9) R. Pradeep 56, 7. Westlake (7) Antony 56, 8. Royal Whisper (6) Shreyas 54.5 and 9. Sherouk (2) I. Chisty 54.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. PROMISEOFTHEFUTURE, 2. WESTLAKE, 3. SHEROUK

2. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 2.00: 1. Indian Blues (6) G. Vivek 60, 2. Ombudsman (5) Darshan 58, 3. Peridot (2) L.A. Rozario 57, 4. Glow In The Dark (1) R. Pradeep 56, 5. El Alamein (7) Rayan 54.5, 6. Sand Castles (8) P. Sai K 53.5, 7. Eco Friendly (4) I. Chisty 53, 8. Lady Godiva (9) Arvind K 52.5 and 9. Chiraag (3) Saddam H 52.

1. INDIAN BLUES, 2. OMBUDSMAN, 3. GLOW IN THE DARK

3. TROMBAY STAKES (Div. I), (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2.30: 1. Alpha Legend (7) R. Pradeep 56, 2. Amazing Ruler (1) Srinath 56, 3. Corinthian (8) Trevor 56, 4. Gallon Of My Love (4) M. Naveen 56, 5. True Punch (2) I. Chisty 56, 6. Bowen (5) Salman Khan 54.5, 7. Crime Of Passion (6) Rayan 54.5 and 8. Felisa (3) Antony 54.5.

1. AMAZING RULER, 2. TRUE PUNCH, 3. CRIME OF PASSION

4. LEADING STUD CUP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 3.00: 1. Castaneda (5) Antony 60, 2. Southernaristocrat (2) Akshay K 60, 3. My Vision (8) Arvind K 57, 4. Thewhisperquietly (7) Srinath 56.5, 5. Lady Invictus (1) P. Siddaraju 56, 6. War Trail (4) Vinod Shinde 54, 7. Way Of Life (3) Salman Khan 53.5 and 8. Ring Master (6) L.A. Rozario 53.

1. THEWHISPERQUIETLY, 2. MY VISION, 3. CASTANEDA

5. CHAMPION TRAINER TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 3.30: 1. Aherne (10) Antony 62, 2. Devils Magic (3) Darshan 59.5, 3. Armory (7) Angad 56, 4. Armstrong (12) I. Chisty 56, 5. Impiana (5) Akshay K 55.5, 6. Millbrook (8) Jagadeesh 55.5, 7. All Attraction (6) B. Dharshan 55, 8. The Perfect Choice (9) R. Pradeep 55, 9. Breeze Bluster (4) P. Siddaraju 54, 10. Sekhmet (2) P. Sai K 53.5, 11. Memorable Time (1) Shreyas 53 and 12. Southern Power (11) Salman Khan 53.

1. IMPIANA, 2. DEVILS MAGIC, 3. MILLBROOK

6. GOVERNOR’S TROPHY (1,600m), 3-y-o, (Terms), 4.00: 1. Kalki (2) Trevor 57, 2. Mandarino (1) Antony 57, 3. Mescalito (4) Darshan 57 and 4. Pericles (3) Akshay K 57.

1. KALKI, 2. PERICLES

7. LEADING OWNER CUP (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 4.30: 1. Sunlit Path (2) L.A. Rozario 62, 2. Ice Storm (5) M. Rajesh K 61, 3. Double Vision (3) Shreyas 60.5, 4. Striking Eyes (8) Antony 60.5, 5. Dawn Rising (9) I. Chisty 59.5, 6. Burning Arrow (12) Angad 59, 7. Debonair (4) Saddam H 58.5, 8. Amazing Luck (11) Rayan 58, 9. Recreator (7) C. Hemanth 58, 10. Akasi (1) Arvind K 56.5, 11. Chandra Kanta (6) B. Nayak 54 and 12. Star Citizen (10) P. Sai K 50.

1. STRIKING EYES, 2. DOUBLE VISION, 3. AKASI

8. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 5.00: 1. The Grey Geranium (7) Darshan 61.5, 2. Able One (1) P.S. Chouhan 61, 3. Lex Luthor (5) Antony 60.5, 4. Lauterbrunnen (4) Angad 60, 5. Osiris (6) Afsar Khan 60, 6. Super Kind (9) Shreyas 59, 7. Worldly Wise (2) L.A. Rozario 59, 8. Raffles (3) Srinath 57.5 and 9. Benzema (8) Rayan 55.

1. ABLE ONE, 2. LEX LUTHOR, 3. THE GREY GERANIUM

Day’s best: THEWHISPERQUIETLY

Double: AMAZING RULER - IMPIANA

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT