Kalki, Anadale, Final Call, Ricardo and Westlake shine

March 09, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

Kalki, Anadale, Final Call, Ricardo and Westlake shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (March 9).

Inner sand: 1000m: Fire Within (rb), Mystical Forest (Vivek) 1-7.5, 600/40. They finished level.

Outer sand: 600m: Power Of Beauty (rb), Chisox (rb) 45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Royal Whisper (Antony) 46. Easy.

1000m: Aherne (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine nick. Del Mar (Darshan) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved well. Final Call (Antony), Mystikos (D. Patel) 1-14, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Kalki (Darshan) 1-13, 600/41.5. A fine display. Glowing Moonlights (rb), My Solitaire (Chetan K) 1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Lady Godiva (Chetan K), My Vision (rb) 1-16, 600/43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Anadale (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased. Felisa (Rozario) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine trim. Able One (B. Paswan), Knotty In Blue (Chetan G) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Ricardo (Antony) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. A pleasing display. Westlake (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Czar (Antony) 1-28, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up.

Outer sand - March 8:

600m: All Attraction (P. Ramesh) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Il Volo (Darshan) 1-15, 600/45. Moved freely.

1400m: Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K), Indian Blues (I. Chisty) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Former showed out.

1600m: Mescalito (Darshan), Pericles (Shreyas) 1-57, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/46.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished ten lengths ahead.