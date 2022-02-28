Kaitlan should deliver in Alcock Arabian Million

February 28, 2022 00:30 IST

Trainer S.K. Sunderji’s ward Kaitlan, who ran third in her last start, should make amends in the Alcock Arabian Million (Gr.3), the feature event of Monday’s (Feb. 28) races.

1. OLYMPIC FLAME PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 1.10 p.m.: 1. Carlisle (2) C. Umesh 56, 2. Mr. Perfect (1) R. Ajinkya 56, 3. My Pleasure (3) Gaurav Singh 56, 4. My Way Or Highway (5) Abhay Singh 56, 5. Power Ranger (10) Nakhat Singh 56, 6. Shah Of Iran (4) A.A. Vikrant 56, 7. Superimpose (8) P. Trevor 56, 8. Bellaque (7) S.S. Tanwar 54.5, 9. Crimson Rose (9) Akshay Kumar 54.5 and 10. Yaletown (6) B. Nikhil 54.5.

1. SUPERIMPOSE, 2. CRIMSON ROSE, 3. BELLAQUE

2. FLIRTING VISION PLATE (Div. I) (1,600m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 1.45: 1. Call Of The Blue (6) Gaurav Singh 60.5, 2. N R I Ruby (1) Santosh Raj 60.5, 3. Sputnic (9) Deepak Singh 60.5, 4. Fly Tothe Stars (7) Ashad Asbar 60, 5. Berkeley (8) Kuldeep Singh 59.5, 6. Silk Route (4) Kiran Naidu 58.5, 7. Golden Amaris (3) Md. Ismail 58, 8. Open Affair (12) A.A. Vikrant 57, 9. Southern Lady (2) Khurshad Alam 54.5, 10. That’s My Way (5) Surya Prakash 54.5, 11. Astronaut (11) P. Gaddam 52 and 12. Epsom (10) Afroz Khan 50.

1. N R I RUBY, 2. SPUTNIC, 3. BERKELEY

3. FLIRTING VISION PLATE (Div. II) (1,600m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 2.20: 1. Inception (1) R.S. Jodha 60.5, 2. Royal Support (2) Rohit Kumar 60.5, 3. Bedazzled (9) Md. Ismail 60, 4. N R I Secret (6) Santosh Raj 60, 5. Dizizdtymtowin (8) B. Nikhil 59, 6. I Am Superman (4) Kuldeep Singh 58.5, 7. Asturias (5) Aneel 57.5, 8. Starwalt (10) Khurshad Alam 55.5, 9. Good Tidings (7) Akshay Kumar 55, 10. Racing Rani (—) and 11. Royal Avenger (3) Afroz Khan 50.5.

1. GOOD TIDINGS, 2. INCEPTION, 3. DIZIZDTYMTOWIN.

4. CHARON PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.55: 1. Jean Lafette (1) S.S. Tanwar 60, 2. Furious Fun (11) Kiran Naidu 59, 3. Morior Invictus (4) Md. Ismail 57.5, 4. Narakamicie (7) P. Trevor 57.5, 5. Paladino (3) C. Umesh 56.5, 6. Sally (9) A.A. Vikrant 55.5, 7. Miss Little Angel (5) Santosh Raj 55, 8. Ok Boss (6) Surya Prakash 54.5, 9. Black Onyx (10) Kuldeep Singh 52.5, 10. Golden Forza (8) B.R. Kumar 51.5 and 11. Loch Stella (2) R.S. Jodha 50.5.

1. NARAKAMICIE, 2. MISS LITTLE ANGEL, 3. PALANDINO

5. ALCOCK ARABIAN MILLION (Gr. 3) (1,400m) (Terms), 3-y-o only, 3.30: 1. Candy Girl (4) Nakhat Singh 56, 2. Princess Daka (1) Akshay Kumar 56, 3. Arcana (3) Suraj Narredu 53.5, 4. Kaitlan (5) P. Trevor 52 and 5. Speaking Of Love (2) C. Umesh 52.

1. KAITLAN, 2. PRINCESS DAKA

6. POCHARAM PLATE (2,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.05: 1. Isra (—), 2. Wallop And Gallop (11) Deepak Singh 58, 3. Southern Act (5) Abhay Singh 57.5, 4. Grand Duke (3) R.S. Jodha 55.5, 5. Yesterday (12) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 6. Forever Bond (10) Surya Prakash 53.5, 7. Lightning Power (8) Nakhat Singh 53, 8. Theo’s Choice (6) Santosh Raj 52.5, 9. Winning Streak (7) Afroz Khan 52.5, 10. Arrowtown (4) Ashad Asbar 52, 11. Ashwa Migsun (9) B.R. Kumar 51.5, 12. Queen Blossom (1) Rafique Sk. 51.5 and 13. Special And Thong (2) B. Nikhil 51.5.

1. YESTERDAY, 2. FOREVER BOND, 3. ARROWTOWN

7. RAJA BAHADUR VENKATRAMA REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II), 4.40: 1. Kesariya Balam (8) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Ashwa Yashobali (3) B.R. Kumar 59, 3. Agni (2) Md. Ismail 58, 4. Saffron Art (7) R. Ajinkya 58, 5. Mirana (6) Santosh Raj 57, 6. Skipton (4) S.S. Tanwar 56.5, 7. Ashwa Brooni (5) Gaurav Singh 56 and 8. In Contention (1) P. Trevor 53.5.

1. IN CONTENTION, 2. KESARIYA BALAM, 3. ASHWA YASHOBALI

8. CROWN TREASURE PLATE (Div. II) (1,600m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 5.15: 1. Linewiler (5) R. Ajinkya 60, 2. Sun Dancer (3) C. Umesh 59.5, 3. Thunder Road (7) Gaurav Singh 56.5, 4. Sacred Lamp (10) Abhay Singh 56, 5. Explosive (8) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 6. Prime Gardenia (2) B. Nikhil 54.5, 7. Dunkirk (4) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 8. Sorry Darling (9) Aneel 53.5, 9. N R I Gift (1) B.R. Kumar 53 and 10. Sweet Melody (6) C.P. Bopanna 52.5.

1. THUNDER ROAD, 2. DUNKIRK, 3. SUN DACNER

Day’s Best: NARAKAMICIE

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5; (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3; (ii) 3, 4 & 5; (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.