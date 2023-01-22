ADVERTISEMENT

Justin and Forest Flame show out

January 22, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Mumbai:

Justin and Forest Flame showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Jan. 22) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Inamorata (Kirtish), Golden Rule (C. Umesh) 39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Blazing Bay (rb) 40. Easy. Moment Of Madness (Gore), Nelson River (Sandesh) 41. Former ended two lengths in front.

800m: Nirvana (Chouhan) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Floyd (Zervan), Cornerstone (rb) 54, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Caliph (Bhawani) 54, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Justin (Bhawani), Sentinel (Atul) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. Northern Lights (Trevor) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Lord Vader (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Urged in the last part. King’s Retreat (C. Umesh), Des Marquis (Chouhan) 1-12, 600/43. Former ended four lengths in front. Christofle (Trevor), Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. They moved neck and neck freely. Axlrod (Zervan), Brego (rb) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Former was urged to end level while the latter was easy. Geographique (Neeraj) 1-13, 600/43. Easy. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 1-12, 600/43. Moved freely. King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 1-11, 600/43. Moved well. Versace (Bhawani), Azrinaz (Neeraj) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. They moved level freely.

1600m: Forest Flame (Trevor) 1-53, 1400/1-37, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/43. Responded well to the urgings. Once You Go Black (Sandesh) 1-57, 1000/1-12, 600/45. Moved fluently.

Mock race noted on Jan. 21: Race track: 1200m: Emperor Roderic (C. Umesh), Blue God (S.J. Sunil), Finch (Bhawani), Racing Romance (Trevor), Democracy (Chouhan), Hilad (Gore) and Wayin (Merchant) 1-13, 600/36. Won by: 3/4, 6L, 3L. Emperor Roderic and Blue God were impressive.

Second mock race: 1400m: Claudius (Kirtish), Inishmore (Merchant), Eaton Square (Vishal), Remy Red (Sunny), Granpar (Neeraj) and Endurance (Saqlain) 1-25, 600/37. Won By: 3L, 1L and 1L. Claudius, who was racing fourth till the bend, easily covered the leeway and won the race by three lengths.

