Justice Angel, Psychic Warrior, Pearl City, Girl With Pearl and Watchmyscript please

Justice Angel, Psychic Warrior, Pearl City, Girl With Pearl and Watchmyscript pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec 15).

Inner sand:

1200m: Capstone (Antony) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/39.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Feet On Fire (rb) 44.5. Easy. Iron Man (rb) 43. Worked well. A 2-y-o (Strong Suit - Age Of Magic) (Anjar), A 2-y-o (Air Support - Angel Child) (Nazerul) 46. They moved on the bit. Subah Ka Tara (rb), Magical Dancer (rb) 44. A fit pair. Justice Angel (Md. Akram) 40. Caught the eye. Silver Ikon (Qureshi) 43. Impressed.

1000m: Psychic Warrior (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/41. A pleasing display. Celtic Mist (Prabhakaran) 1-16, 600/44. Easy. High Hawk (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Admiral One (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/42. Moved attractively.

1200m: Czar Rule (Raja Rao) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Shaped well. Nostradamus (Md. Akram), Girl With Pearl (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Latter finished two lengths ahead. Pearl City (P. Ramesh) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Impressed. War Envoy (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Worked well. Galeno (Arshad) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Strode out well.

1400m: Watchmyscript (Mrs. Silva), Ace Bucephalus (Anjar) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former showed out. Dancing Dragon (P. Dhebe), Tanoura (Rajesh Babu) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Auriga (rb) 1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely.

Mock race:

1400m: Gestapo (R. Marshall), Sedulous (Jagadeesh), Botswana Bolt (R. Pradeep), Tororosso (Anjar), Donna Rossa (Qureshi), Automatic (Nazerul), Varsha (Samson), Simple Sum (Darshan), Blazing Touch (Rayan), Seaborn (Arshad) 1m 23.73s. Gestapo, Sedulous and Botswana Bolt were the pick while Simple Sum and Seaborn slowly off.