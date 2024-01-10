ADVERTISEMENT

 Julio, Knotty Charmer, Philosophy, Ruling Dynasty, King Of War and Gismo impress

January 10, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Julio, Knotty Charmer, Philosophy, Ruling Dynasty, King Of War and Gismo impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan. 10).

Inner sand: 1200m: Aherne (S. Shareef) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. Note.

Outer sand:

600m: Makoto (S. John) 43. Pleased. Angeles (Antony) 45.5. Easy. Irish Rockstar (R. Pradeep) 43. Moved well.

1000m: Ombudsman (rg), Breeze Bluster (rb) 1-11, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. All Attraction (P. Ramesh) 1-16, 600/44. Shaped well. Antilope (rb) 1-15, 600/45. Easy. Philosophy (Antony) 1-10, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Mystikos (Antony) 1-14, 600/43. In fine condition. Felisa (rb) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Invincible (rb) 1-11.5, 600/43. Moved impressively.

1200m: Finley (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. She’s A Lady (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Daiki (Antony) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine trim.

1400m: Shubankar (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Strode out well. Saigon (Darshan) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Maintains form. Julio (Shreyas) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Impressed.

1600m: Ruling Dynasty (Antony) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A good display. Knotty Charmer (Chetan K) 1-57, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. In fine fettle.

