Julio, Kalamitsi, Galahad and The Sovereign Orb impress

November 06, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Julio, Kalamitsi, Galahad and The Sovereign Orb impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 6).

Inner sand:

1000m: The Sovereign Orb (Rayan) 1-5.5, 600/38.5. Moved attractively.

1400m: Kalamitsi (Darshan) 1-36, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/39.5. A fine display.

Outer sand:

600m: Ultimate Chance (Surya) 43.5. Moved well.

1200m: Double Scotch (Aliyar), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Adoring Bay) (Shreyas) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. They finished level.

1400m: Tehani (Shreyas) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Galahad (Shreyas) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. A good display.

1600m: Julio (Darshan) 1-58, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. A pleasing display.

Inner sand — Nov 5:

1400m: Palomino (S. Shareef) 1-39, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Cadmus (rb), Star Citizen (rb) 45. They finished level.

1000m: Sea Blush (rb), Sand Castle (rb) 1-16, 600/44.5. They moved well.

1200m: High Opinion (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up.