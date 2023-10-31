ADVERTISEMENT

Julio, Fondness Of You, Galahad, Champions Way and Shamrock excel

October 31, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Julio, Fondness Of You, Galahad, Champions Way and Shamrock excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 31).

Inner sand:

600m: Glow In The Dark (R. Pradeep) 40.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Vivaldo (Indrajeet) 1-8.5, 600/40. In fine condition. Yukan (Shreyas) 1-9, 600/40. Shaped well. Kalamitsi (P. Trevor) 1-7.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: Wonder Woman (Darshan) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. In fine trim. General Patton (Jagadeesh) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Impressed. Bleue Dali (Jagadeesh), Limited Edition (B. Paswan) 1-23, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Shamrock (Shinde) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Moved fluently. Chul Bul Rani (rb) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. Moved well.

1400m: Classic Charm (Darshan) 1-41, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Del Mar (rb) 43.5. Strode out well. Star Glory (Prabhakaran) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 45.5. Easy. Excellent Ray (Shinde) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Mystic Eye (S. Shareef) 1-16, 600/46. Easy. Bold Act (Prabhakaran), Sheer Bliss (Shinde) 1-14, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Fondness Of You (Shinde) 1-29, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Galahad (P. Trevor) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. A fine display. Last Wish (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Worked well. Serai (Darshan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Southern Force (S. Shareef) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Champions Way (Suraj), Knight In Hooves (Shinde) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Anadale (Rozario) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Granpar (P. Trevor) 1-46, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up. Julio (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. A good display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Georina) (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Fiero - Latin Love) (Rayan), Krystallos (Shreyas) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. First named impressed. A 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - So Perfect) (Saddam H) 1-27, (1,200-600) 42. Jumped out well. A 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - Ximena) (R. Pradeep), Chisox (rb) 1-25, (1,200-600) 44. They finished level. Peridot (Likith), Florian (B. Paswan) 1-31, (1,200-600) 45. Former showed out. Douglas (Antony), Super Marvella (S. Shareef) 1-26, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished two lengths ahead. English Bay (Ashok), Ultimate Chance (Saddam H) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. They finished level. Seeking The Stars (Ashok), Anne Boleyn (Saddam H) 1-24, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished two lengths ahead.

