Julio, Elpenor, Recreator and Golden Gallery please

October 19, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Julio, Elpenor, Recreator and Golden Gallery pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 19).

Inner sand:

1000m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-8.5, 600/39.5. Impressed.

1200m: Julio (Darshan) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/40. Moved impressively. Moving Ahead (Shinde), Striking Point (rg) 1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40.5. Former showed out. Golden Gallery (Shinde), Ultimate Striker (rb) 1-23, 1,000/1-6, 600/39. Former finished two lengths ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Surfrider - Light) (R. Pradeep), a 2-y-o (Total Gallery - Xtreme) (rb) 45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Alsvior (rb) 1-28, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Granpar (Rayan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Elpanor (Shreyas) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Recreator (rb), Fire Within (Shinde) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Inner sand — Oct 18:

1200m: Forseti (Chetan K) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Samachar (Vivek) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1600m: Monteverdi (S. John) 1-55, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/46. Moved fluently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.