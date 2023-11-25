ADVERTISEMENT

Julio, Del Aviz, Auspicious Queen, Snowflake and Invincible excel

November 25, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Julio, Del Aviz, Auspicious Queen, Snowflake and Invincible excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov 25)

Inner sand: 600m: Kallu Sakkare (R. Ravi) 39.5. Strode out well.

1000m: The Adviser (R. Ravi) 1-9.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Pizzarro (P. Trevor) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand: 600m: My Visionary (rb), My Solitaire (Chetan K) 43. They moved impressively. Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 46. Moved on the bit. Solo Prince (Darshan) 46. Easy. Royal Deccan (Antony), Yannick (P. Trevor) 44.5. They moved together. Golden Light (Saqlain), Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. The Intruder (Srinath) 44.5. Shaped well,

1000m: Ranquelino (R. Pradeep), Helios (Saqlain) 1-14, 600/44. They are in fine trim. Never Give In (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Winged Foot) (Antony) 1-15.5, 600/45. They finished level. Ultimate Ruler (Tousif) 1-16, 600/46. Easy. Momentous (Prabhakaran) 1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. English Bay (Tousif) 1-16.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Lady Invictus (Tousif) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Strode out well. Master Of Courage (Chetan K) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Irish Rockstar (Saqlian) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Pleased. Del Aviz (P. Trevor) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A good display. Anadale (Srinath), Victoria Doresaani (Rozario) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Invincible (Saqlian) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Snowflake (Salman K), Excellent Ray (Shinde) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. La Reina (D. Patel) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Sir Tristan (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Shaped well. August (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Strode out well. Ring Master (Srinath) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved well.

1400m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Georgina) (P. Trevor), Double Scotch (Aliyar) 1-44, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Auspicious Queen (Suraj), Armory (Rajesh K) 1-44, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former showed out. Julio (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Impressed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US