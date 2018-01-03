Julio Cesaro pleases

Julio Cesaro pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Jan. 3) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Celestial Light (Hamir) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Skysurfer (Kuldeep) 52, 600/39. Urged. Vengence Is Mine (Shinde) 1400/600m 53. Moved freely. Spinning Gold (Nirmal), In It To Win It (Daman) and Rain Dance (S. Amit) 56, 600/41. They were easy.

1000m: Castlebridge (Jethu) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Julio Cesaro (Dashrath), Incentio (app) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Star Anise (G. Amit), Synchronicity (Prasad) 1-6.5, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Harrier (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Pushed. Doubledown (H.G. Rathod) 1-10, 600/44. Moved freely.

1200m: Grand Passage (Rupesh) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Pandemonium (V. Walkar) 40. Easy.