Julio, African Gold and Il Volo shine

December 08, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Julio, African Gold and Il Volo shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 8).

Inner sand:

600m: Obsidian (B. Paswan), Knotty In Blue (Antony) 40.5. They finished level. Run For The Sun (Antony), Knotty Legend (P. Trevor) 40. They worked well.

1000m: Marzgovel (Darshan) 1-8, 600/40. Strode out well. Mystical Air (Rayan) 1-8.5, 600/39. Strode out well.

1400m: Il Volo (P. Trevor) 1-38, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 45. Easy. African Gold (R. Pradeep), Magnetic (A. Velu) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: True Punch (P. Trevor) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved well.

1400m: Chagall (P. Trevor) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved impressively.

1600m: Julio (Darshan) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A fine display.

