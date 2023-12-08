ADVERTISEMENT

Julio, African Gold and Il Volo shine

December 08, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Julio, African Gold and Il Volo shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 8).

Inner sand:

600m: Obsidian (B. Paswan), Knotty In Blue (Antony) 40.5. They finished level. Run For The Sun (Antony), Knotty Legend (P. Trevor) 40. They worked well.

1000m: Marzgovel (Darshan) 1-8, 600/40. Strode out well. Mystical Air (Rayan) 1-8.5, 600/39. Strode out well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Il Volo (P. Trevor) 1-38, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 45. Easy. African Gold (R. Pradeep), Magnetic (A. Velu) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: True Punch (P. Trevor) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved well.

1400m: Chagall (P. Trevor) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved impressively.

1600m: Julio (Darshan) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A fine display.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US