Juliette, who is in great heart, should continue her winning streak in the Threptin Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes

October 08, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - Pune

The seven-year-old wonder mare Juliette, who is in great heart as evidenced by her mock race and track performances, should continue her winning streak by winning the Threptin Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes, the main attraction of Sunday’s (Oct. 8) races.

Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. RAO SAHEB KEDARI GOLD TROPHY (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 2.00 p.m.: 1. Lord Fenicia (5) Srinath 59, 2. Fancy Nancy (1) Neeraj 58, 3. Silver Spring (10) Akshay Kumar 58, 4. India Strong (7) Parmar 57, 5. Axis (8) Aniket 54, 6. Glacier (4) H. Gore 54, 7. Enchanting Empress (2) V. Bunde 53.5, 8. Tess (6) C. Umesh 53.5, 9. Bombay (9) Mustakim 53 and 10. Sweet Emotion (3) T.S. Jodha 52.5.

1. INDIA STRONG, 2. FANCY NANCY, 3. SILVER SPRING

2. YOGENDER SINGH TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 2.30: 1. Zarak (3) H. Gore 59, 2. Own Voice (4) Mustakim 55.5, 3. Rue St Honore’ (5) Neeraj 55.5, 4. Finch (2) T.S. Jodha 52.5 and 5. Kiefer (1) Dashrath 52.5.

1. FINCH, 2. KIEFER

3. RAO SAHEB KEDARI GOLD TROPHY (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 3.00: 1. Phenom (4) Parmar 59, 2. Galloping Ahead (8) Akshay Kumar 58, 3. Opus Dei (2) C.S. Jodha 58, 4. Big Red (9) Srinath 57, 5. Walter (1) R. Ajinkya 57, 6. Bubbly Boy (11) Yash Narredu 56, 7. Kirkines (7) Neeraj 55, 8. La Belle (10) Kirtish 53, 9. Rising Power (3) Aniket 53, 10. Adonis (6) V. Bunde 52 and 11. Mighty Thunder (5) Mustakim 51.5.

1. GALLOPING AHEAD, 2. PHENOM, 3. OPUS DEI

4. BETBRICKS7 OCTOBER HANDICAP (1,200m), 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46 — 3.30: 1. Pure For Sure (2) Srinath 59.5, 2. Ultimo (7) Neeraj 58, 3. Maysara (6) H. Gore 57, 4. Operation Finale (1) R. Ajinkya 53.5, 5. Showman (5) Aniket 53.5, 6. Dashmesh Dancer (3) V. Bunde 50.5 and 7. Sorrento Secret (4) Parmar 50.

1. MAYSARA, 2. PURE FOR SURE, 3. ULTIMO

5. THREPTIN FILLIES’ & MARES’ STAKES (Gr. 3) (1,800m), (Fillies and Mares, 3-y-o and over — 4.00: 1. Juliette (3) C.S. Jodha 59, 2. In Contention (4) Neeraj 51, 3. Place Vendome (5) Akshay Kumar 51, 4. Successor (1) S. Saqlain 51 and Trinket (2) Merchant 51.

1. JULIETTE

6. PUNE CANTONMENT BOARD TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 4.30: 1. Exotci Queen (8) Merchant 59, 2. Inishmore (9) P. Trevor 58.5, 3. Majestic Warrior (1) Mustakim 56.5, 4. Fortune Teller (12) S. Saqlain 55, 5. Star Lap (5) Shelar 54.5, 6. Waikiki (6) Parmar 54.5, 7. Outlander (3) Neeraj 53.5, 8. Empower (2) T.S. Jodha 53, 9. Red Merlot (10) Aniket 51.5, 10. Enlightened (11) P. Shinde 51, 11. Pyrrhus (4) C. Umesh 51 and 12. Dilbar (7) N. Bhosale 50.5.

1. OUTLANDER, 2. INISHMORE, 3. PYRRHUS

7. CHEF D’OEUVRE PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, 5-y-o and over, rated 4 to 30 — 5.00: 1. Intense Belief (8) P. Shinde 60.5, 2. Faranoush (2) Merchant 58.5, 3. Rising Brave (7) H. Gore 58.5, 4. Nairobi (11) Prasad 58, 5. Anoushka (4) S. Saqlain 57.5, 6. Charming Star (1) Mustakim 57.5, 7. Sussing (6) Shelar 55.5, 8. Divine Soul (10) N. Bhosale 54, 9. Historic (9) N. Nadeem 50.5 10. Silver Steps (3) Zeeshan 50.5 and 11. Reciprocity (5) Peter 50.

1. DIVINE SOUL, 2. INTENSE BELIEF, 3. NAIROBI

Day’s Best: INDIA STRONG

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.