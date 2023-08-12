Juliette, Soup And Sandwich and Cellini catch the eye

August 12, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Pune

Juliette, Soup And Sandwich and Cellini caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Aug. 12) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Dagger’s Strike (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved freely. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 38. Moved well. Hilad (Gore), Blaze Carson (Shahrukh) 40. Pair level. Kamaria (Prasad) 42. Easy. Come Back Please (Prasad) 42. Easy. Endurance (Saba) 42. Easy.

800m: Cellini (P. Shinde) 50, 600/37. Pleased. Kings Love (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Daianne (Bhawani) 55, 600/40. Urged. Rubik Star (S. Sunil) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Tabriz (Prasad) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Mount Sinai (Lalkar) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Idealista (V. Bunde), Christophany (Saba) 56, 600/41. Former better. Pride’s Angel (Mansoor) 52, 600/38. Responded well. Floyd (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Easy. Intense Belief (V. Bunde), Good Deeds (Vinod) 54, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior.

1000m: Soup And Sandwich (H.M. Akshay) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Moved attractively. Chat (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed. Golden Glow (C.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Urged. Juliette (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. In good shape. Sorrento Secret (J. Chinoy), Banksy (Vinod) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former was pushed and finished a distance ahead.

