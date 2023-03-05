HamberMenu
Juliette retains Invitation Cup with a record-breaking display

Northern Lights shines bright to take the honours in the Super Mile Cup

March 05, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Riaz Babu,Cyrus J. Madan
Juliette (C.S. Jodha up) edging out King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan astride) in the Royal Arion Club India Turf Invitation Cup at the Bangalore Turf Club in Bengaluru on March 05, 2023.

Juliette (C.S. Jodha up) edging out King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan astride) in the Royal Arion Club India Turf Invitation Cup at the Bangalore Turf Club in Bengaluru on March 05, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Juliette (C.S. Jodha astride), the oldest horse to win the Invitation Cup, being led in by the proud trainer Karthik Ganapathy gets a pat from the owner A.C. Muthiah.

Juliette (C.S. Jodha astride), the oldest horse to win the Invitation Cup, being led in by the proud trainer Karthik Ganapathy gets a pat from the owner A.C. Muthiah. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

A.C. Muthiah, managing trustee of Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust, third from left, with Juliette’s jockey C.S. Jodha, left, and trainer Karthik Ganapathy at the presentation ceremony for the The Royal Arion Club India Turf Invitation Cup. Also seen are the Turf Authorities of India and BTC chairman Shivkumar Kheny, Madras Race Club chairman M.A.M.R. Muthiah, James O’Donnell, Hugh O’Donnell, Suresh Paladugu and Dr. Swetha Reddy from The Royal Arion Club.

A.C. Muthiah, managing trustee of Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust, third from left, with Juliette’s jockey C.S. Jodha, left, and trainer Karthik Ganapathy at the presentation ceremony for the The Royal Arion Club India Turf Invitation Cup. Also seen are the Turf Authorities of India and BTC chairman Shivkumar Kheny, Madras Race Club chairman M.A.M.R. Muthiah, James O’Donnell, Hugh O’Donnell, Suresh Paladugu and Dr. Swetha Reddy from The Royal Arion Club. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Northern Lights (P.S. Chouhan up) coasting to victory in the Maj. P. K. Mehra Memorial Super Mile Cup at the Bangalore Turf Club in Bengaluru on March 05, 2023.

Northern Lights (P.S. Chouhan up) coasting to victory in the Maj. P. K. Mehra Memorial Super Mile Cup at the Bangalore Turf Club in Bengaluru on March 05, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Northern Light’s owners Mr. and Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke and trainer Pesi Shroff leading in the winner of the Maj. P. K. Mehra Memorial Super Mile Cup.

Northern Light’s owners Mr. and Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke and trainer Pesi Shroff leading in the winner of the Maj. P. K. Mehra Memorial Super Mile Cup. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Ameeta Mehra presenting the Maj. P. K. Mehra Memorial Super Mile Cup to Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, the owner of Northern Lights, in the presence of M.A.M.R. Muthiah, chairman, Madras Race Club, Turf Authorities of India and BTC chairman Shivkumar Kheny, second from right and Surender Reddy, chairman, Hyderabad Race Club, centre, at the Bangalore Turf Club in Bengaluru on March 05, 2023.

Ameeta Mehra presenting the Maj. P. K. Mehra Memorial Super Mile Cup to Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, the owner of Northern Lights, in the presence of M.A.M.R. Muthiah, chairman, Madras Race Club, Turf Authorities of India and BTC chairman Shivkumar Kheny, second from right and Surender Reddy, chairman, Hyderabad Race Club, centre, at the Bangalore Turf Club in Bengaluru on March 05, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Juliette, the 7-year-old ‘got abroad’ mare by Muskiter out of Gimmesumsugar produced yet another incredible performance to win the Royal Arion Club-sponsored Indian Turf Invitation Cup (Grade-1) for the second year in succession. At the age of 7, she’s the oldest horse to win the glamour event.

Juliette’s win proved that racing would be as interesting as quantum physics if it were burdened with mathematical certainty. Ever so often one begins to understand that there is something greater than blood and conformation. It’s the tick of the heart. In sport that is enough. Rare talents are rarely fathomable.

Owned by the Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust, she was ridden with great understanding and judgement by C.S Jodha and trained to the minute by Karthik Ganapathy. She was stretched to the limit by another filly — King’s Ransom who was gallant in defeat. Both the winner and runner-up set a new track record for the distance.

Earlier, Northern Lights, a ‘got abroad’ 6-year-old gelding by Lethal Force out of Prescription had over three long and easy lengths to spare when winning the Major P.K. Mehra Memorial Super Mile.

Trained by Pesi Shroff and ridden by P.S. Chouhan, the grey sporting the colours of the Shirke family made the race his own, running to the win as he liked.

It’s often been that when there are two greys running in a race, one of them invariably wins. Well if you had gone along with that you’d have been in clover as both the Mile and the Invitation had two greys.

In what must be a first-ever in the history of the Indian Turf, all the four Grade-1 races were won by ‘got abroad’ horses. (The mare was imported into the country and the foal was born in India).

The results:

1. FOSTER’S MILLION: ISNT SHE BEAUTIFUL (Neeraj ) 1, Polished Girl (Suraj Narredu) 2, Devils Magic (I. Chisty) 3 and Promise Kept (P. Trevor) 4. 4-1/2, 1/2 and 1. 1m, 10.96s. ₹13 (w), 13, 15 and 22 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 50, FP: 42, Q: 40, Trinella: 338, Exacta: 1,785. Favourite: Isnt She Beautiful.

Owners: Mr. P.J. Vazifdar, Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. M. Rishad & Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

2. SANS CRAINTES STUD JUVENILE MILLION: SYNTHESIS (Suraj Narredu) 1, Madam Rich (Dhanu Singh) 2, Ricardo (A. Sandesh) 3 and Blackstone (P. Mani) 4. 2-1/2, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 13.09s. ₹14 (w), 11, 56 and 21 (p), SHP: 163, THP: 50, FP: 230, Q: 224, Trinella: 1,828, Exacta: 6,400. Favourite: Synthesis.

Owners: Ms. Ameeta Mehra, Mr. Balam Mohla & So Blest Trading Co. Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

3. DELHI RACE CLUB MILLION: STELLAR GOLD (Darshan) 1, My Vision (Rayan Ahmed) 2, Silver Canyon (P. Trevor) 3 and King Of War (Salman Khan) 4. Nk, 1-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 51.88s. ₹55 (w), 19, 73 and 12 (p), SHP: 299, THP: 92, FP: 4,355, Q: 2,394, Trinella: 8,648, Exacta: 90,374. Favourite: Silver Canyon.

Owner: Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

4. DASHMESH STUD JUVENILE MILLION: KNOTTY CHARMER (Akshay Kumar) 1, Del Pico (S. Saqlain) 2, Invincible (I. Chisty) 3 and Brave Trooper (Hindu Singh) 4. Not run: Mazal Tov. 2-1/4, 3/4 and 4-3/4. 1m, 24.94s. ₹31 (w), 10, 10 and 11 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 33, FP: 66, Q: 18, Trinella: 107, Exacta: 443. Favourite: Del Pico.

Owners: Mr. K. Kamesh, Mr. Srikanth Badruka, Mr. N. Swaroop Kumar & Mr. K. Balamukunda Das & Mr. Dharmesh Mehta & Mr. M.N. Nambiar & Mr. D. Sanjeev Basapa. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

5. SURESH MAHINDRA MULTI-MILLION TROPHY: ALL ATTRACTIVE (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Imperial Blue (Antony Raj) 2, Ashwa Bravo (Yash Narredu) 3 and Moon’s Blessing (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3-3/4, Lnk and Lnk. 1m, 23.53s. ₹33 (w), 15, 19 and 55 (p), SHP: 52, THP: 129, FP: 121, Q: 57, Trinella: 4,293, Exacta: 9,777. Favourite: All Attractive.

Owner: M/S. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

6. MAJ. P.K. MEHRA MEMORIAL SUPER MILE CUP: NORTHERN LIGHTS (Lethal Force-Prescription) P.S. Chouhan 1, Once You Go Black (Win Legend-Aksinya) Akshay Kumar 2, Ahead Of My Time (Excellent Art-Miss Danehill) A. Sandesh 3 and Black Onyx (Stardan-Dancing Dame) Dhanu Singh 4. Not run: Kensington. 3-1/2, 2-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 36.26s. ₹45 (w), 12, 16 and 10 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 69, FP: 334, Q: 180, Trinella: 504, Exacta: 13,998. Favourite: Ahead Of My Time.

Owners: Mr. Vijay B. Shirke, Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt Ltd rep. by Mr. Dara K. Mehta & Mr. Bhupinder Singh S.S. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. ROYAL ARION CLUB INDIAN TURF INVITATION CUP: JULIETTE (Musketier-Gimmesumsugar) C.S. Jodha 1, King’s Ransom (Multidimensional-China Creek) P.S. Chouhan 2, La Reina (Planetaire-Firemiss) A. Sandesh 3 and Supernatural (Multidimensional-Psychic Light) P. Trevor 4. Not run: Imperial Power and Kancha. 3/4, 8-1/4 and Neck. 2m, 28.40s (record time). ₹24 (w), 14, 14 and 27 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 59, FP: 52, Q: 38, Trinella: 391, Exacta: 1,296. Favourite: Juliette.

Owner: Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

8. JAPAN CUP: AMRELI (Srinath) 1, Artemis Ignacia (Likith Appu) 2, Slainte (Neeraj) 3 and Black Eagle (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3, Lnk and 1/2. 1m, 24.73s. ₹25 (w), 15, 16 and 30 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 85, FP: 73, Q: 37, Trinella: 706, Exacta: 915. Favourite: Amreli.

Owner: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

Jackpot: ₹10,426 (78 tkts.); Runner-up: 1,452 (240 tkts.); Treble (i): 816 (25 tkts.); (ii): 540 (81 tkts.).

