Juliette reiterates her class in the C.N. Wadia Gold Cup

April 07, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Mumbai:

Trainer Karthik Ganapathy’s wonder mare Juliette, piloted by C.S. Jodha, won the C.N. Wadia Gold Cup (Gr. 2), the stellar attraction of the concluding day’s races of the Mumbai Racing Season 2023-24 here on Sunday (April 7) evening.

The winner is owned by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Michelle Y. Poonawalla, Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole, Mr. Rishad N. Pandole, Ms. Tania Y. Poonawalla & Mr. Raunak Banerji rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg. Pvt. Ltd.

The eight-year-old got abroad grey mare by Musketier out of Gimmesumsugar was racing as usual in the last position throughout the trip and as they turned for the home straight, she effortlessly drew away from her four rivals to win by six lengths.

Rightly named as ‘Empress of the Indian Turf’ by her owner Mr. Zavaray Poonawalla, she will certainly be regarded as one of the finest mares in the history of Indian racing.

Leading owner: Vijay B. Shirke (₹1,04,41,147).

Leading trainer: Pesi Shroff (32 win).

Leading jockey: P. Trevor (23 wins).

Leading apprentice jockey: Mustakim Alam (14 wins).

Leading stud farm: Usha Stud Farm (76 points).

1. RAPIER MILLION: ARIYANA STAR (A. Sandesh) 1, Etoile (Antony Raj) 2, Prince Igor (Mustakim) 3 and Reciprocity (N. Bhosale) 4. 1-1/2, 2-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 10.40s. ₹23 (w), 10, 17 and 22 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 59, Q: 40, Tanala: 239 and 205. Favourite: Ariyana Star. Owners: M/s. Dinsha P. Shroff, Munchi P. Shroff, Mrs. Aban N. Chotia, Mr. Anil Saraf & Mr. Ashok Ranpise. Trainer: Aman Altaf Hussain.

2. MAHARAJA SIR HARISINGHJI TROPHY powered by Mr. Zavaray S.Poonawalla: SUPERNATURAL (P. Trevor) 1, Geographique (Neeraj) 2, Chopin (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Knotty Charmer (Vivek G) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 34.10s. (record time) ₹28 (w), 11, 25 and 47 (p). SHP: 80, FP: 424, Q: 167, Tanala: 2,479 and 1,181. Favourite: Supernatural. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mrs. Daisy K.D.B. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd., Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mrs. Liane Luthria. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. BOMBAY CLUB MULTI-MILLION: THALASSA (A. Sandesh) 1, Mansa Musa (P. Trevor) 2, Amadeo (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Saifa (K. Nazil) 4. Not run: Balthazar. 3/4, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 36.24s. ₹26 (w), 34, 12 and 26 (p). SHP: 39, FP: 124, Q: 72, Tanala: 624 and 320. Favourite: Thalassa. Owners: Mr. Cowas D. Bajan, Mr. Thanniru Srinivas, Mr. Ranjit Pai, Mr. Narendra Kumar Ambwani & Mr. Ajay Jalan rep. Ultimo Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

4. C.N. WADIA GOLD CUP powered by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla: JULIETTE (C.S. Jodha) 1, Dyf (Akshay Kumar) 2, Jendayi (P. Trevor) 3 and Truly Epic (Mustakim) 4. 6, Dist and 1-3/4. 2m, 27.62s. ₹10 (w), 10 and 20 (p). SHP: 21, FP: 23, Q: 23, Tanala: 14 and 11. Favourite: Juliette. Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Michelle Y. Poonawalla, Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole, Mr. Rishad N. Pandole, Ms. Tania Y. Poonawalla & Mr. Raunak Banerji rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

5. POONAWALLA STUD FARMS AUCTION SALE STAKES: SANTISSIMO (P. Trevor) 1, Field Of Dreams (Yash Narredu) 2, Fiorentini (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Applause (Vivek G) 4. Not run: Credence. 2-1/4, 1-1/4 and 7. 1m, 22.50s. ₹14 (w), 12 and 13 (p). SHP: 21, FP: 23, Q: 14, Tanala: 20 and 15. Favourite: Santissimo. Owners: Mr. Gautam Lala rep. Gainsville Stud & Agl. Farm P.L., Mr. Kishore P. Rungta, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta, Mr. Saleem Fazelbhoy & Mr. Achuthan Siddharth. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. ACT IN TIME MILLION: CHRISTOPHANY (Neeraj Rawal) 1, Rush (Vivek G) 2, Flashing Famous (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Dufy (P. Trevor) 4. Not run: Wild Thing. Shd, 1 and 3-1/4. 1m, 22.52s. ₹26 (w), 11, 19 and 26 (p). SHP: 51, FP: 94, Q: 71, Tanala: 350 and 166. Favourite: Christophany. Owner: Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

7. NATIVE KNIGHT MILLION: ESPERANZA (P. Shinde) 1, House Of Lords (N. Bhosale) 2, Arbitrage (H. Gore) 3 and Queens Pride (P. Trevor) 4. 3-1/2, 1-3/4 and Snk. 57.63s. ₹19 (w), 17, 30 and 19 (p). SHP: 17, FP: 273, Q: 401, Tanala: 1,129 and 453. Favourite: Esperanza. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Shazaan Shah.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹1,298 (108 tkts.), 30%: 108 (554 tkts.).

Treble: 72 (357 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 1,713 (31 tkts.).