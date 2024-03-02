Juliette primed to complete a hat-trick of Invitation Cup wins; Mojito appeals most in Super Mile Cup 

March 02, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Kolkata:

The wonder mare Juliette, who is in great heart as evidenced by her morning trials, should continue her winning streak by winning the HPSL Indian Turf Invitation Cup (Gr.1), while Mojito, who won well at Mumbai in his last start, may repeat in the Maj. P.K. Mehra Memorial Super Mile Cup (Gr.1), the two plum events of the concluding day of the Invitational weekend races here on Sunday (March 3).

1. BANGALORE TURF CLUB MILLION (1,400m), rated 41 to 66, 21 to 46 eligible. 1.30 p.m.: 1. Minecraft (5) P. Sai Kumar 61.5, 2. Jean Lafette (11) V.R. Jagadeesh 59.5, 3. Celtic Harlequin (9) Rahil Akhtar 58, 4. Miss American Pie (10) Parmar 58, 5. Adjustment (1) Antony Raj 56.5, 6. Horus The Great (4) Shezad Khan 56, 7. Oh My Darling (8) Kirtish Bhagat 56, 8. Toussaint (7) Neeraj 55, 9. Fortune Teller (6) S. Saqlain 54.5, 10. Shez R Star (12) Ayaz Khan 52, 11. Superstellar (2) D.S. Deora 52 and 12. Golden Bella (3) S.K. Paswan 50.

Minecraft: Winner of three races at Hyderabad, may defy the penalty; Miss American Pie: Ran good fourth in Indian 1000 Guineas, in great heart as evidenced by her track trials, should win; ADjustment: Won comfortably in lower class last outing, retains form, may fight it out; Oh My Darling: Ran second in last start, working well, may make amends.

1. MISS AMERICAN PIE, 2. OH MY DARLING, 3. MINECRAFT

2. DASHMESH STUD CALCUTTA MILLION (2023-24) (Gr. 3), 3-y-o only, 2.00: 1. Global Influence (2) Suraj Narredu 56, 2. Nomitsi (4) Yash Narredu 56, 3. Lady Sunshine (3) P. Trevor 54.5, 4. Mothers Grace (5) Neeraj 54.5 and 5. Phenomenal Lady (1) P.S. Chouhan 54.5.

Global Influence: Won two races comfortably this season, maintains form and should repeat; Nomitsi: Missed the jump in his last start and ran second, working well, may upset; Lady Sunshine: Won over a mile trip last time out, may pose a threat.

1. GLOBAL INFLUENCE, 2. LADY SUNSHINE

3. OCI CABLES & BOLRACECARD.COM MILLION (1,100m, rated 41 to 66, 21 to 46 eligible, 2.30: 1. Leather Back (11) P. Sai Kumar 60, 2. Kay Star (1) Ayaz Khan 59.5, 3. Stunning Force (5) R. Manish 59.5, 4. Mandela (10) Neeraj 56.5, 5. Sir Baffert (9) P.S. Chouhan 56.5, 6. Swift Lady (12) Imran Chisty 56.5, 7. La Dominate (3) AntonyRaj 56, 8. Zukor (14) S. Saqlain 56, 9. Divine Thoughts (13) Mustakim 54.5, 10. All Time Legend (7) Bhawani 53, 11. Bundle Of Charm (8) Kirtish Bhagat 53, 12. Devushka (2)P. Tejeshwar 52.5, 13. Yuvi (6) Vinay Jaiswal 52.5, 14. Dance Along (4) Vinod Shinde 51.5 and 15. Sporting Trainer (15) Hindu Singh 51.5.

Leather Back: Moving well in morning trials, may fight it out; Sir Baffert: Slowly off last time out, impressive workouts, may have a say at the finish; All Time Legend: Good second to Archway, pleasing in morning trials, could win; Dance Along: Finished close second to Sporting Trainer in lower class, may run close with light weight.

1. ALL TIME LEGEND, 2. LEATHER BACK, 3. SIR BAFFERT

4. SURESH MAHINDRA MULTI MILLION TROPHY (Gr. 2) (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, 3.00: 1. Ahead Of My Time (2) C.S. Jodha 60, 2. Shamrock (5) Suraj Narredu 59, 3. Siege Courageous (1) Vivek G 56.5, 4. Imperial Blue (8) Antony Raj 55.5, 5. Iron Clad (9) P. Sai Kumar 54, 6. The Protector (3) S. Saqlain 54, 7. Tigrio (10) R.S. Bhati 54, 8. Yukan (12) P. Trevor 54, 9. Savvy Chic (7) P.S. Chouhan 53.5, 10. Snowfall (4) Yash Narredu 53.5, 11. Moon’s Blessing (11) F. Norton 52.5 and 12. White Roses (6) Neeraj 52.5.

Ahead Of My Time: Last run at Mumbai can be ignored, moving impressively, may score over his rivals; Shamrock: Unbeaten in his last five starts, in good shape as evidenced by morning trials, should win; Siege Courageous: Won well in his last outing, maintains form, may fight out the finish; Imperial Blue: Ran good second to Shamrock, working well on track, can make amends.

1. SHAMROCK, 2. AHEAD OF MY TIME, 3. SIEGE COURAGEOUS

5. MAJ P.K. MEHRA MEMORIAL SUPER MILE CUP (Gr. 1) (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, 3.30: 1. A Star Is Born (4) Suraj Narredu 59, 2. Chopin (8) Neeraj 59, 3. De Villiers (6) P. Trevor 59, 4. Evaldo (2) Akshay Kumar 59, 5. Mojito (7) Parmar 59, 6. Destroyer (1) P.S. Chouhan 57.5, 7. Knotty Charmer (5) Vivek G 57.5 and 8. Philosophy (3) Antony Raj 57.5.

A Star Is Born: Unbeaten in his last three starts, maintains form and may strike; Mojito: Won comfortably at Mumbai over a mile trip with blinkers on, should repeat; Destroyer: An impressive winner in his last start, retains form, may pose a threat; KNotty Charmer: Won well in 2000 Guineas & second in Derby at Chennai, may make amends.

1. MOJITO, 2. A STAR IS BORN, 3. KNOTTY CHARMER

6. HPSL INDIAN TURF INVITATION CUP (Gr. 1) (2,400m), 4-y-o & over, 4.00: 1. Kalamitsi (2) F. Norton 59, 2. Juliette (6) C.S. Jodha 57.5, 3. Champions Way (3) Yash Narredu 57, 4. Prana (4) Antony Raj 57, 5. Synthesis (5) Suraj Narredu 57, 6. Touch Of Grey (7) Neeraj 57 and 7. Jamari (1) P. Trevor 55.5.

Juliette: Came from last position to pip Dyf at the wire in the Eclipse Stakes at Mumbai, retains her winning form, should continue her winning streak; Synthesis: Finished second to Enabler in Indian Derby, moving well on track, may fight it out; Touch Of Grey: Unbeaten in his last four starts, maintains form as evidenced by track performances, and may pose a threat; Jamari: Ran third in the Indian Derby, impressive morning trials, may upset.

1. JULIETTE, 2. SYNTHESIS, 3. JAMARI

7. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB MILLION (2,000m), rated 61 to 86, 41 to 66 eligible, 4.30: 1. Long Lease (6) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Shubankar (Merchant) 58.5, 3. Golden Kingdom (2) P.S. Chouhan 58, 4. Magneto (5) S. Saqlain 57, 5. Life Is Good (4) Mohit Singh 56.5, 6. Kiefer (7) R.S. Bhati 53.5, 7. Burmese (8) Vinod Shinde 52.5, 8. Good Tip (9) V. Bunde 52.5 and 9. Basharat (1) Mustakim 52.

Long Lease: Won the Kolkata Derby Stakes in a close finish, retains form, should score; Shbuankar: Ran third in his last outing, may upset; Golden Kingdom: Finished second to Chamonix at Mumbai, may run close; Kiefer: Ran second to Amber Knight in her last start, may make amends.

1. LONG LEASE, 2. GOLDEN KINGDOM, 3. SHUBANKAR

8. MADRAS RACE CLUB MILLION (1,200m), rated 21 to 46, 1 to 26 eligible, 5.00: 1. Hasting Sunrise (5) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Blackstone (10) Bhawani 58, 3. Granpar (11) D.S. Deora 58, 4. Cuban Pete (3) Ayaz Khan 57, 5. Time (15) Shezad Khan 56, 6. Raisina (6) Arman Khan 55.5, 7. Italian Gold (7) Rahil Akhtar 55, 8. Xtravagant Star (14) Imran Chisty 55, 9. Fresh Hope (2) S.K. Paswan 54.5, 10. Msg Fantasy (1) R. Shelar 54.5, 11. Flamingo Road (13) V.R. Jagdeesh 53.5, 12. Power Racer (12) Vinay Jaiswal 53, 13. Tres Bien (8) P. Uday Kiran 53, 14. Sixty Six (9) Mustakim 50 and 15. Sun Flare (4) Vinod Shinde 50.

Hasting Sunrise: Won comfortably in her last start, may repeat; Blackstone: An easy winner of his last start over 1,200m, maintains form; Italian Gold: Good second to Zukor in his last start, can make amends; Power Racer: Ran second to Fort Nelston in his last start, may go close.

1. HASTING SUNRISE, 2. BLACKSTONE, 3. ITALIAN GOLD

Day’s Best: MOJITO

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 3, 4 & 5, (iii) 6, 7 & 8.