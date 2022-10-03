Juliette, My Treasure and Hawk Of The Wind catch the eye

Racing Correspondent Pune
October 03, 2022 18:08 IST

Juliette, My Treasure and Hawk Of The Wind caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 3) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Ame (Parmar) 37. Moved well. Il Divino (P. Shinde) 38. Pushed. Freedom (Bhawani) 41. Easy. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 38. Moved freely.

800m: My Treasure (S.J. Sunil) 50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Super King (Peter), Expedition (H.M. Akshay) 50, 600/37. Former easily finished four lengths ahead. Musterion (rb), Smithsonian (Rupesh) 50, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Rubik Star (rb) 50, 600/37. Moved well. Eyes On The Prize (Rupesh), Justin (Bhawani) 51, 600/39. Pair urged and ended level. Power Of Thor (M. Alam) 49, 600/37. Worked well. Ladida (Rupesh), Royal Blue (Jaykumar) 53, 600/39. Both moved level freely. Own Legacy (Bhawani) 55, 600/42. Easy. Mont Blanc (J. Chinoy), Michigan (rb) 55, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front.

1000m: Willy Wonkaa (Shubham) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Grand Accord (Jaykumar), Queen Regnant (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pair urged and ended level. Alicia (Trevor), Sierra Dela Plata (Kirtish) 1-11, 600/42. Pair easy. Hela (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Liberation (Jaykumar) 1-7, 600/39. Moved well. Blazing Bay (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well. Dali Swirl (Merchant), Anoushka (Nazil) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Both moved impressively.

1200m: Juliette (Bhawani), Lightning Flame (Jaykumar) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up five lengths and easily finished a length in front. Divine Thoughts (Trevor) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 600/39. Moved well.

1400m: Kalamitsi (Trevor) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged in the last part.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand: 1000m: Hawk Of The Wind (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Tale Of A Champion/Golden Singer (rb), Princess Carolina (Jaykumar) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Campaign (V. Bunde), Count The Wins (Vinod) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. They jumped out well and moved level freely.

