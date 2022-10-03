Races

Juliette, My Treasure and Hawk Of The Wind catch the eye

Juliette, My Treasure and Hawk Of The Wind caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 3) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Ame (Parmar) 37. Moved well. Il Divino (P. Shinde) 38. Pushed. Freedom (Bhawani) 41. Easy. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 38. Moved freely.

800m: My Treasure (S.J. Sunil) 50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Super King (Peter), Expedition (H.M. Akshay) 50, 600/37. Former easily finished four lengths ahead. Musterion (rb), Smithsonian (Rupesh) 50, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Rubik Star (rb) 50, 600/37. Moved well. Eyes On The Prize (Rupesh), Justin (Bhawani) 51, 600/39. Pair urged and ended level. Power Of Thor (M. Alam) 49, 600/37. Worked well. Ladida (Rupesh), Royal Blue (Jaykumar) 53, 600/39. Both moved level freely. Own Legacy (Bhawani) 55, 600/42. Easy. Mont Blanc (J. Chinoy), Michigan (rb) 55, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front.

1000m: Willy Wonkaa (Shubham) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Grand Accord (Jaykumar), Queen Regnant (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pair urged and ended level. Alicia (Trevor), Sierra Dela Plata (Kirtish) 1-11, 600/42. Pair easy. Hela (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Liberation (Jaykumar) 1-7, 600/39. Moved well. Blazing Bay (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well. Dali Swirl (Merchant), Anoushka (Nazil) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Both moved impressively.

1200m: Juliette (Bhawani), Lightning Flame (Jaykumar) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up five lengths and easily finished a length in front. Divine Thoughts (Trevor) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 600/39. Moved well.

1400m: Kalamitsi (Trevor) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged in the last part.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand: 1000m: Hawk Of The Wind (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Tale Of A Champion/Golden Singer (rb), Princess Carolina (Jaykumar) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Campaign (V. Bunde), Count The Wins (Vinod) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. They jumped out well and moved level freely.


