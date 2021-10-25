Juliette lives up to her billing in Golconda St. Leger

Juliette’s trainer Karthik Ganapathy, left, receiving the Golconda St. Leger trophy from HRC steward Hari Kishen Gupta, right, as stewards N.V.R. Narasimha Reddy and K. Bhupal Reddy look on.

Hyderabad:

25 October 2021 19:20 IST

Champion mare Juliette, piloted by A. Sandesh, won the Golconda St. Leger, the last Classic of the Hyderabad Monsoon season, at the concluding day’s races here on Monday (Oct. 25). The winner is owned by M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Karthik Ganapathy trains the winner.

Sandesh calmly kept this Musketier’s daughter third, almost a distance behind the front running pair, till 1200m. She accelerated well to cover the leeway near 600m and in the home-stretch sped away to score a resounding victory.

In this race, Lombardy (Ashad Asbar up) stood at the gates for a long time before jumping out but ran far behind.

Leading owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah.

Leading trainer: R.H. Sequeira and D. Netto (19 winners each).

Leading jockey: Akshay Kumar (35 winners).

Leading apprentice jockey: Gaurav Singh (7 winners).

1. MIDNIGHT COWBOY PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m) Maiden, 3-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): FLYING JET (R.S. Jodha) 1, Beauty Flame (B. Nikhil) 2, Ashwa Pushkin (Ashad Asbar) 3 and Star Cruise (Aneel) 4. Not run: Reining Queen. 3/4, 2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 15.10s. ₹18 (w), 11, 19 and 12 (p). SHP: 42, THP: 42, SHW: 16, and 22, FP: 95, Q: 50, Tanala: 422. Favourite: Flying Jet. Owners: Mr. S. Saleem Shah & Mr. L D’ Silva. Trainer: L D’ Silva.

2. PLAYBOY PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): RHYTHM SELECTION (Md. Ismail) 1, Explosive (B.R. Kumar) 2, City Of Blessing (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Star Babe (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1, 3-1/4 and Nk. 1m, 26.21s. ₹495 (w), 126, 25 and 14 (p). SHP: 91, THP: 58, SHW: 317 and 63, FP: 17, 216, Q: 4,693, Tanala: 61, 252. Favourite: Able Love. Owner: Mr. Syed Abdul Subhan. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

3. MIDNIGHT COWBOY PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m) Maiden, 3-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): THANKS (Nakhat Singh) 1, Gregor Clegane (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Total Darc (Afroz Khan) 3 and Hot Seat (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3/4, 2-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 14.68s. ₹31 (w), 13, 14 and 15 (p). SHP: 41, THP: 34, SHW: 17 and 18, FP: 103, Q: 42, Tanala: 253. Favourite: Gregor Clegane. Owner: Mrs. Lingala Aarti Reddy. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

4. NEON PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): BEDAZZLED (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Win Vision (Santosh Raj) 2, Dillon (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Lorena (Deepak Singh) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/4 and Nose. 1m, 28.35s. ₹142 (w), 24, 15 and 18 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 54, SHW: 39 and 12 (p). FP: 460, Q: 89, Tanala: 2,220. Favourite: Win Vision. Owner: Mr. Syed Abdu Subhan. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

5. BOLD VENTURE PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): LAGOS (Deepak Singh) 1, Green Turf (Abhay Singh) 2, Mirana (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Different (Md. Ismail) 4. 2, 2-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 12.79s. ₹16 (w), 15, 22 and 17 (p). SHP: 88, THP: 54, SHW: 12 and 88 (p). FP: 128, Q: 122, Tanala: 642. Favourite: Lagos. Owners: Mr. S. Pathy & Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: D. Netto.

6. GOLCONDA ST. LEGER (Gr. 2) (2,800m) (Terms), 4-y-o & 5-y-o & upward: JULIETTE (Musketier– Gimmesumsugar) (Sandesh) 1, BISATE (Western Aristocrat–Verbier) (Akshay Kumar) 2, POINT TO PROVE (Multidimensional–Burooq) (Antony Raj) 3 and LOMBARDY (Leitir Mor–Lombardia) (Ashad Asbar) 4. 3-1/2, 3-1/2 and Dist. 3m, 0.31s. ₹11 (w), 10 and 13 (p). SHP: 20, THP: 26, SHW: 10 and 24, FP: 23, Q: 20. Favourite: Juliette. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

7. NEON PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): THEO’S CHOICE (Santosh Raj) 1, Lightning Fairy (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Winning Player (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Ice Berry (C.P. Bopanna) 4. Not run: Royal Avenger. Nk, 1 and Nk. 1m, 29.07s. ₹93 (w), 21, 30 and 15 (p). SHP: 73, THP: 42, SHW: 43 and 104, FP: 2,455, Q: 639, Tanala: 18, 173. Favourite: Turning Wheel. Owner: Mr. Maddali Sai Kumar. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹2,42,161 (c/o) & 30%: 1,03, 783 (1 tkt.).

Treble: (i) 1,379 (40 tkts.), (ii) 262 (255 tkts.).

Mini jackpot: (i) 48, 916 (c/o), (ii) 7, 333 (15 tkts.).