Juliette impresses

December 21, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Juliette impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 21) morning.

Inner sand:

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Sensibility (Ajinkya), Almas (V. Jodha) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 51, 600/39. Worked well. Spiritual Rock (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Juliette (Bhawani) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Chat (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Pressed. Lord Vader (Bhawani), 2/y/o Azrinaz (Neeraj) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Rhythm Of Nature (Merchant) 40. Easy.

1000m: 2/y/o Versace (Neeraj), Aries (Bhawani) 1-10, 800/55, 600/43. Former was two lengths superior.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: She Is On Fire (Rupesh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Jumped out well. 2/y/os Ultimo (Ranjane), Kinzhal (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. 2/y/o Chenevix Trench (Kirtish), Stole My Heart (Neeraj) and Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-12, 600/44. First name was pick. 2/y/os Glacier (Shubham), Ugly Truth (V. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They jumped out well and moved level freely. 2/y/os Aloysia (A. Gaikwad), Toscana (Ajinkya) 1-10, 600/41. Both were level.

Noted on Dec. 20 — Inner sand:

800m: Marlboro Man (N.B. Kuldeep) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Demetrius (N.B. Kuldeep) 54, 600/40. Easy.

1000m: Right To Privacy (Neeraj), Caprifla (V. Bunde) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and finished a distance ahead. Dali Swirl (Merchant) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well.

Mock race noted on Sunday (Dec. 18): Race track: 1200m: Ladida (Bhawani), Lord Fenicia (Gagandeep), Animous (Ajinkya), Sky Commander (Saba), Golden Rule (C. Umesh), Champers On Ice (V. Bunde), Remus (Mansoor) and Candescent Star (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-12, 600/36. Won by: 2, 8 and 4. Ladida, who was racing fourth till bend, came very well to win the race. Champers On Ice was slowly off by a distance. Remus and Candescent Star planted in the stalls and did not participate.