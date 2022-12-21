  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Juliette impresses

December 21, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Juliette impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 21) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Sensibility (Ajinkya), Almas (V. Jodha) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 51, 600/39. Worked well. Spiritual Rock (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Juliette (Bhawani) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Chat (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Pressed. Lord Vader (Bhawani), 2/y/o Azrinaz (Neeraj) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Rhythm Of Nature (Merchant) 40. Easy.

1000m: 2/y/o Versace (Neeraj), Aries (Bhawani) 1-10, 800/55, 600/43. Former was two lengths superior.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: She Is On Fire (Rupesh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Jumped out well. 2/y/os Ultimo (Ranjane), Kinzhal (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. 2/y/o Chenevix Trench (Kirtish), Stole My Heart (Neeraj) and Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-12, 600/44. First name was pick. 2/y/os Glacier (Shubham), Ugly Truth (V. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They jumped out well and moved level freely. 2/y/os Aloysia (A. Gaikwad), Toscana (Ajinkya) 1-10, 600/41. Both were level.

Noted on Dec. 20 — Inner sand:

800m: Marlboro Man (N.B. Kuldeep) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Demetrius (N.B. Kuldeep) 54, 600/40. Easy.

1000m: Right To Privacy (Neeraj), Caprifla (V. Bunde) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and finished a distance ahead. Dali Swirl (Merchant) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well.

Mock race noted on Sunday (Dec. 18): Race track: 1200m: Ladida (Bhawani), Lord Fenicia (Gagandeep), Animous (Ajinkya), Sky Commander (Saba), Golden Rule (C. Umesh), Champers On Ice (V. Bunde), Remus (Mansoor) and Candescent Star (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-12, 600/36. Won by: 2, 8 and 4. Ladida, who was racing fourth till bend, came very well to win the race. Champers On Ice was slowly off by a distance. Remus and Candescent Star planted in the stalls and did not participate.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.