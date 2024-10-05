Juliette for Threptin Fillies’ & Mares’ Stake

The wonder mare Juliette, who maintains her form as evidenced by her mock race and morning trials, should easily win in a small field of three in the Threptin Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes, the feature race on Saturday’s (Oct. 5) races. Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. YOGENDER SINGH TROPHY (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 1.30 p.m.: 1. Storm Cloud (11) N. Bhosale 59, 2. Gypsy Soul (5) Santosh 58, 3. Nelson River (6) Shelar 57, 4. Mount Sinai (10) Nirmal 56.5, 5. Mighty Wings (3) Pranil 55, 6. Mojo (7) Merchant 55, 7. Fidato (8) S.J. Sunil 53.5, 8. Hilma Klint (9) Nazil 53.5, 9. Ananya (1) P. Dhebe 52.5, 10. Luminosity (4) S. Amit 51.5 and 11. Adonis (2) Prasad 51.

1. STORM CLOUD, 2. GYPSY SOUL, 3. MOJO

2. CAPRIOLE PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26, 2.00: 1. Yawar (5) Saba 60.5, 2. Yuletide (1) N. Bhosale 59, 3. Willy Wonkaa (2) Ajinkya 58.5, 4. Leo The Lion (3) Sandesh 53.5, 5. Spiritual Rock (6) V. Bunde 49.5 and 6. Toofaan (4) Prasad 49.5.

1. LEO THE LION, 2. YULETIDE

3. TRUEFITT & HILL FOUNDER’S TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 2.30: 1. Mutant (4) V. Bunde 59, 2. Superlative (9) Saba 56.5, 3. Esperanza (6) A. Waydande 56, 4. Art Collector (5) Trevor 55.5, 5. Azrinaz (7) Sandesh 55, 6. Decacorn (3) P. Dhebe 52.5, 7. Malet Spring (2) S. Kamble 52, 8. Majestic Warrior (8) N. Bhosale 51.5 and 9. Supreme Spirit (1) A. Prakash 49.

1. DECACORN, 2. ART COLLECTOR, 3. AZRINAZ

4. YOGENDER SINGH TROPHY (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 3.00: 1. Jet Typhoon (8) Siddharth 62, 2. Superimpose (2) N. Bhosale 615, 3. Northern Singer (4) Saba 59.5, 4. Lord Vader (11) Bharat Singh 59, 5. Arbitrage (5) Gore 58.5, 6. Jetfire (1) Parmar 58, 7. Redouble (10) Ajinkya 58, 8. Lord Murphy (6) Merchant 57.5, 9. Sussing (7) Shelar 54.5, 10. Mirae (12) Nazil 53.5, 11. Mriga (9) V. Bunde 52.5 and 12. Hagibis (3) S. Amit 51.5.

1. SUPERIMPOSE, 2. JET TYPHOON, 3. ARBITRAGE

5. OCTOBER HANDICAP (1,200m), 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46, 3.30: 1. Thalassa (10) Saqlain 59, 2. Ashwa Kangto (9) A. Prakash 54.5, 3. Zendaya (12) Sandesh 54, 4. Mumtaz (5) Vivek G 53.5, 5. Populaire (13) H.M. Akshay 53.5, 6. Purple Martini (11) S.J. Sunil 53.5, 7. Regoli (4) Saba 53.5, 8. Creative Girl (3) Akshay Kumar 53, 9. Cinderella’s Dream (1) Merchant 52, 10. Exotic Star (8) Gore 52, 11. Scarlet Sensation (7) S. Kamble 52, 12. Affluence (2) Nazil 51 and 13. Star Of Asia (6) N. Bhosale 50.

1. MUMTAZ, 2. THALASSA, 3. ZENDAYA

6. THREPTIN FILLIES’ & MARES’ STAKES (Gr. 3) (1,800m), Fillies and Mares, 3-y-o and over, 4.00: 1. Juliette (3) C.S. Jodha 59, 2. Daianne (2) Merchant 51 and 3. West Brook (1) Akshay Kumar 51.

1. JULIETTE

7. NANA RAGHUNATH TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4.30: 1. Ghirardelli (5) C.S. Jodha 59.5, 2. Cipher (11) Gore 59, 3. Earth (6) Sandesh 58, 4. Kanya Rashi (3) Trevor 57, 5. Celestial (12) Vivek G 55, 6. The General (9) T.S. Jodha 54.5, 7. India Strong (8) P. Dhebe 54, 8. Lion King (4) Shelar 53.5, 9. Little Minister (10) Merchant 53, 10. Madison (7) S.J. Sunil 53, 11. Alaricus (2) N. Bhosale 52.5 12. Stalin (13) Akshay Kumar 52.5, 13. Untitled (1) Prasad 50.5 and 14. Bohemian Rhapsody (—).

1. KANYA RASHI, 2. CELESTIAL, 3. EARTH

8. GRUEZI PLATE (1,800m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 5.00: 1. Regal Command (4) Bharat Singh 61.5, 2. Giant King (2) S.J. Sunil 60, 3. Brave Beauty (6) K. Nazil 58.5, 4. Waikiki (5) Parmar 56.5, 5. Constable (10) S. Saqlain 55, 6. Booster Shot (8) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 7. Eaton Square (1) Sandesh 53.5, 8. Zarak (7) Ajinkya 53, 9. Metzinger (3) Vivek G 51.5 and 10. Mysteriousstranger (9) Kaviraj 49.

1. CONSTABLE, 2. MYSTERIOUSSTRANGER, 3. BOOSTER SHOT

Day’s Best: CONSTABLE

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4, (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.