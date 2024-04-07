Juliette for C.N. Wadia Gold Cup

April 07, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - Mumbai

Trainer Karthik Ganapathy’s wonder mare Juliette, who is in rousing form, should not find it difficult to add another feather in her cap by winning the C.N. Wadia Gold Cup, powered by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, the stellar attraction of the concluding day’s races here on Sunday (Apr.7).

There will be no false rails.

1. RAPIER MILLION (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26 — 4.45 p.m.: 1. Etoile (8) Antony Raj 60.5, 2. Ariyana Star (2) A. Sandesh 60, 3. Moonlight Kiss (10) K. Nazil 59.5, 4. Dowsabel (3) Merchant 59, 5. Prince Igor (5) Mustakim 58.5, 6. Impulsive (4) P. Shinde 57.5, 7. Zip Along (6) Neeraj 56, 8. Juliana (9) Bhawani 55.5, 9. Charming Star (7) S. Zervan 52.5 and 10. Reciprocity (1) N. Bhosale 50.

1. ARIYANA STAR, 2, ETOILE, 3. ZIP ALONG

2. MAHARAJA SIR HARISINGHJI TROPHY (Gr. 3) (1,600m), powered by Zavaray S. Poonawalla (Terms), 4-y-o and over — 5.15: 1. Mojito (10) Parmar 59, 2. Knotty Charmer (9) Vivek G 58, 3. Supernatural (8) P. Trevor 57, 4. Count Of Savoy (7) Yash Narredu 55, 5. Prana (1) Antony Raj 53.5, 6. Chopin (2) P.S. Chouhan 52.5, 7. Coeur De Lion (4) Mustakim 51, 8. De Villers (3) Akshay Kumar 51, 9. Shubankar (5) Merchant 51 and 10. Geographique (6) Neeraj 49.5.

1. MOJITO, 2. SUPERNATURAL, 3. COUNT OF SAVOY

3. BOMBAY CLUB MULTI-MILLION (1,600m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 5.45: 1. Amadeo (2) C.S. Jodha 56, 2. Balthazar (---), 3. Desert Classic (6) Akshay Kumar 56, 4. Divine Hope (14) Yash Narredu 56, 5. Mansa Musa (3) P. Trevor 56, 6. Mighty Sparrow (11) P.S. Chouhan 56, 7. Odysseus (7) Neeraj 56, 8. Aerodynamic (1) S.Kamble 54.5, 9. Come September (8) Mustakim 54.5, 10. Expedite (12) S. Zervan 54.5, 11. La Dolce Vita (13) Antony Raj 54.5, 12. Saifa (4) K. Nazil 54.5, 13. Star Impact (5) Parmar 54.5 and 14. Thalassa (10) A. Sandesh 54.5.

1. MANSA MUSA, 2. AMADEO, 3. DIVINE HOPE

4. C.N. WADIA GOLD CUP (Gr. 2) powered by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla (Terms), 4-y-o and over — 6. 15: 1. Dyf (2) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Juliette (3) C.S. Jodha 58.5, 3. Jendayi (5) P. Trevor 57, 4. Sentinel (4) Merchant 50 and 5. Truly Epic (1) Mustakim 50.

1. JULIETTE, 2. DYF

5. POONAWALLA STUD FARMS AUCTION SALE STAKES (1,400m) (Terms), 3-y-o only — 7.00: 1. Applause (3) Vivek G 56, 2. Santissimo (1) P. Trevor 56, 3. Credence (---), 4. Field Of Dreams (2) Yash Narredu 54.5 and 5. Fiorentini (4) P.S. Chouhan 54.5.

1. SANTISSIMO

6. ACT IN TIME MILLION (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 7. 30: 1. Pure (5) P. Dhebe 59.5, 2. Balenciaga (8) A. Sandesh 58.5, 3. Kanya Rashi (1) Santosh 58.5, 4. Christophany (2) Neeraj 57.5, 5. Dufy (3) P. Trevor 57, 6. Flashing Famous (7) P.S. Chouhan 55.5, 7. Rush (4) Vivek G 54.5, 8. Wild Thing (---) and 9. Mighty Thunder (6) Mustakim 52.

1. CHRISTOPHANY, 2. PURE, 3. DUFY

7. NATIVE KNIGHT MILLION (1, 000m, Cl. IV, 5-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46 — 8.00: 1. Esperanza (1) P. Shinde 61.5, 2. Queens Pride (8) P. Trevor 60.5, 3. Fiery Red (10) P.S. Chouhan 58, 4. Sussing (6) S.Kamble 56.5, 5. Untitled (11) Santosh 55.5, 6. Arbitrage (2) H. Gore 55, 7. House Of Lords (3) N. Bhosale 55, 8. Daulat Mai (14) K. Nazil 54, 9. Fidato (4) Mustakim 53.5, 10. Lyoz Channette (5) P. Vinod 52, 11. Mirae (9) S. Saba 50.5, 12. Mojo (12) Merchant 50, 13. Milli (7) V. Bunde 49 and 14. Moment Of Madness (13) P. Dhebe 49.

1. QUEEN’S PRIDE, 2. ESPERANZA, 3. ARBITRAGE

Day’s Best: SANTISSIMO

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

