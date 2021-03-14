Juliette completes hat-trick with an emphatic win in Darashaw Indian St. Leger

Rewarding Excellence: Jockey A. Sandesh, left, who steered Juliette to victory in the Indian St. Leger, snapped along with trainer Karthik Ganapathy, Milan Luthria (chairman, Stewards of RWITC), Dara K. Mehta, Amya Raich (director, Darashaw) and Zavaray S. Poonawalla (chairman, RWITC).

Mumbai:

14 March 2021 20:35 IST

Miracle also makes it three-in-a-row with record run in Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million

Juliette, piloted by A. Sandesh, completed a hat-trick by winning the Darashaw Indian St. Leger (Gr.1), while Miracle (P.S. Chouhan up) also completed three-wins-in-a-row by claiming the Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million (PBMM) (Gr.1), the two main attractions of the races held here on Sunday (March 14).

Karthik Ganapathy-trained Juliette is owned by M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust, while Miracle is the property of Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo and trained by Pesi Shroff.

Thanka to the guidance of Sandesh, Juliette, who was racing third till the bend, cruised past the leader Wizard Of Stocks and drew away to register a fashionable victory by a fair margin.

Jockey Chouhan had confidently kept Miracle sixth near 600m and as the field entered the straight, this wonder filly manoeuvred her way and came up with gigantic strides to score a comprehensive win. Miracle also set a new course record for 1400m (back stretch) by winning the PBMM in 1m, 23.15s.

1. HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB TROPHY (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: SUPER GIRL (T.S. Jodha) 1, Little More (Kaviraj) 2, Dowsabel (Merchant) 3 and Isinit (Nadeem) 4. 10-1/2, Sh and 1-3/4. 57.88s. ₹13 (w), 10, 18 and 11 (p). SHP: 31, FP: 34, Q: 63, Tanala: 93 and 46. Favourite: Super Girl. Owner: Mr. Champaklal Zaveri. Trainer: S.S. Shah.

2. KUMAR R DALAL GOLD TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: TRULY EPIC (C.S. Jodha) 1, Lightning Bolt (Trevor) 2, Magistero (Bhawani) 3 and Trouvaille (Neeraj) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 40.04s. ₹59 (w), 17 and 11 (p). SHP: 35, FP: 129, Q: 32, Tanala: 407 and 383. Favourite: Lightning Bolt. Owners: M/s. Hemant S. Dharnidharka & Dinesh G. Virwani. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

3. HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB TROPHY (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: DESERT FIRE (J. Chinoy) 1, Waverunner (Ayyar) 2, Thea’s Pet (Nazil) 3 and Divija (C.S. Jodha) 4. 3-1/4, 5 and Sh. 58.77s. ₹50 (w), 11, 19 and 47 (p). SHP: 42, FP: 122, Q: 227, Tanala: 8,315 and 2,376. Favourite: Noble King. Owners: M/s. Amit Kumar Magotra & Rakesh R. Bhojgadhiya. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

4. ISN’T SHE SPECIAL PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: MANDEVILLE (Chouhan) 1, Brazos (Parmar) 2, Memorable Moments (Dashrath) 3 and Multistarrer (Sandesh) 4. 3-3/4, 3/4 and 1-3/4. 2m, 03.06s. ₹18 (w), 12, 23 and 30 (p). SHP: 53, FP: 125, Q: 95, Tanala: 805 and 383. Favourite: Mandeville. Owners: Mr. Shomenath Roy Chowdhury, Mr. Gautam Lala rep. Gainsville Stud & Agl Farm Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Achuthan Siddharth, Jeet Banerjee, Joydeep Datta Gupta & Prashant S. Deshpande. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. FLORRIE & FREDDY SOPHER GOLD TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: MENILLY (Sandesh) 1, Ms Boss (T.S. Jodha) 2, Aegon (Trevor) 3 and Belenus (Ayyar) 4. Not run: Memorable Memories and Joaquin. 1, 2 and Nose. 58.30s. ₹34 (w), 11, 36 and 11 (p). SHP: 113, FP: 797, Q: 503, Tanala: 598 and 128. Favourite: Aegon. Owners: M/s. Jatin L. Trivedi & Nitin H. Jain. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

6. INTERVALVE POONAWALLA LTD TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: PETRONIA (Zervan) 1, Alastair (Chouhan) 2, Multiencrypted (Parmar) 3 and River Song (Trevor) 4. 1/2, 2-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 11.61s. ₹18 (w), 13, 23 and 19 (p). SHP: 63, FP: 111, Q: 71, Tanala: 339 and 168. Favourite: Petronia. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

7. POONAWALLA BREEDERS’ MULTI-MILLION (Gr. 1) (1,400m), (Terms), 3-y-o only: MIRACLE (Multidimensional-Khalila) (Chouhan) 1, ALLAMANDA (Speaking Of Which-Analeah) (Neeraj) 2, SPINOZA (Air Support-Showin’off) (Akshay Kumar) 3 and ASCOVAL (Excellent Art-Star Of Venus) (Trevor) 4. 3, 2-1/4 and Lnk. 1m 23.15s. (record time). ₹28 (w), 15, 49 and 29 (p). SHP: 134, FP: 914, Q: 752, Tanala: 4,616 and 761. Favourite: Miracle. Owners: Mr.Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo. Trainer: P. Shroff.

8. DARASHAW INDIAN ST. LEGER (Gr.1) (2,800m), (Terms), 5-y-o only: JULIETTE (Musketier-Gimmesumsugar) (Sandesh) 1, WIZARD OF STOCKS (Speaking Of Which-Margarita Rita) (Neeraj) 2, PARISIAN (Champs Elysees-Anywaysmile) (Chouhan) 3 and ANJEZE (Win Legend-Angelique) (Trevor) 4. 7-1/2, 1/2 and 6-1/4. 2m, 57.56s. ₹16 (w), 13 and 46 (p). SHP: 41, FP: 156, Q: 62, Tanala: 121 and 23. Favourite: Juliette. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

9. DR. GOOLAM E VAHANVATI TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: DIVINE HUNT (Akshay Kumar) 1, White River (C.S. Jodha) 2, Dreams (Trevor) 3 and Black Cherry (J. Chinoy) 4. Nose, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 25.59s. ₹46 (w), 15,22 and 12 (p). SHP: 49, FP: 263, Q: 382, Tanala: 546 and 162. Favourite: Dreams. Owner: Mr. Ashok Ranpise. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹1,277 (149 tkts.) and 30%: 183 (446 tkts.); (ii) 70%: 2,713 (183 tkts.) and 30%: 149 (1,424 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 485 (15 tkts.), (ii) 136 (113 tkts.), (iii) 404 (52 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 2,245 (11 tkts.) and 30%: 114 (93 tkts.).