Juliette clinches main event

Pune:

20 December 2020 19:59 IST

Juliette piloted by A. Sandesh claimed the Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy (Gr. 2), the feature event of Sunday’s (Dec. 20) Mumbai races here. The winner is owned by Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Karthik Ganapathy trains the winner. Jockey P. Trevor stole the limelight by riding four winners on the day.

1. SHIVALIK SHOWERS PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: RETAINED ASSET (Malam) 1, Gold Magic (Neeraj) 2, Caesar (Chouhan) 3 and Shapath (T.S. Jodha) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 26.34s. Owner: Mrs. Kritika Singh. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

2. CLINTON PLATE (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: PARISIAN (P. Trevor) 1, Notoriety (Chouhan) 2, Galloping Goldmine (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Fleur De Lys (Dashrath) 4. 5, 2-1/4 and 7-3/4. 2m 3.65s. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke, Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. P. Shroff. Trainer: P.Shroff.

3. POLISH PATRIOT PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: SKY FALL (P. Trevor) 1, Pense’e (Neeraj) 2, Spring Grove (Parmar) 3 and Monarchos (C.S.Jodha) 4. 2-3/4, 1-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 9.29s. Owners: Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Michelle Y. Poonawalla, Mr. Zavaray S.Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

4. ONASSIS PLATE (1,000m) (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: EL CAPITAN (P. Trevor) 1, Aegon (Neeraj) 2, Rays Of Sun (Parmar) 3 and Pepper (Zervan) 4. 1/2, 1-1/4 and 2-1/4. 56.85s. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Saleem Fazellbhoy & Solomon F. Sopher. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

5. EDGAR DESYLVA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: MOUNT MORIAH (P. Trevor) 1, Sunrise Ruby (Zervan) 2, Questina (A. Sandesh) 3 and Princess Annabel (Bhawani) 4. 3/4, 1 and 1-3/4. 1m 24.35s. Owners: M/s. Dinsha P. Shroff, Mukul Sonawala, Solomon F. Sopher, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. S.R. Sanas. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

6. MAHARAJA JIWAJIRAO SCINDIA TROPHY (Gr. 2) (1,800m), (Terms) 3-y-o & over: JULIETTE (A. Sandesh) 1, Wizard Of Stocks (Neeraj) 2, Vulcan (Dashrath) 3 and Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/4 and nk. 1m 51.94s. Owners: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

7. MASEEHA PLATE (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: IMMORTALITY (Chouhan) 1, Black Cherry (J. Chinoy) 2, Roaring Tiger (Parmar) 3 and Circle Of Love (Dashrath) 4. 2-1/2 and 1/2, 1. 1m 39.16s. Owners: Ms. Ameeta Mehra rep. Mehra Stud And Agricultural Farms Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.