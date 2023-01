Juliette and Wall Street show out

January 25, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Juliette and Wall Street showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Jan. 25) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Cellini (P. Shinde) 37. Moved well. Liam (Mosin) 40. Moved freely. Almas (R. Ajinkya) 41. Urged.

800m: Etoile (Mosin), Ristretto (Shelar) 52, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Market King (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Victoria Peak (V. Bunde) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1000m: Galway Bay (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well.

1200m: Juliette (Bhawani) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed.

1400m: Wall Street (S.J. Sunil), Lord Fenicia (Peter) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Former moved impressively while the latter joined at 1000m and finished level.