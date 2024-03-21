Juliette and Ahead Of My Time catch the eye

March 21, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Juliette and Ahead Of My Time caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Mar. 21) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Rhythm Of Nature (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy. Redouble (R. Ajinkya) 40. Moved fluently.

800m: Divine Intuition (T.S. Jodha), Galloping Ahead (rb) 51, 600/37. They were urged and finished level. Chat (rb) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Art Collector (S. Saqlain), Soup And Sandwich (rb) 52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Axlrod (C.S. Jodha) 51, 600/37. Pushed.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: King’s Love (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Pressed. Willy Wonkaa (app) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Urged. Good Deeds (P. Vinod) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Talking Point (Late-Sonic Boom) (R. Ajinkya), Kinzhal (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former made up two lengths and finished level.

1200m: Juliette (Bhawani) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Retains form. Ahead Of My Time (Bhawani) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Vincero (Chouhan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Worked freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.