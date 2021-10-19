Juiced and Air Power show out

Juiced and Air Power showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Oct. 19) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Divine Soul (Ayyar) 40. Easy. Tough Cop (Ayyar) 41. Easy.

800m: Vincenzo (rb), Sergio (Ayyar) 51, 600/38. They moved level freely. Hilma Klint (J. Chinoy) 51.5, 600/40. Pushed. Head Honcho (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Majestic Warrior (J. Chinoy) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Johannesburg (Mosin), Alicia (Chouhan) 57, 600/43. Pair easy.

1000m: Mystical Rose (Peter), My Treasure (Zameer) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former superior. Air Power (Peter), Giant Star (Zameer) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/39. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Vikramaditya (Dashrath), Caprifla (Raghuveer) 1-6, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Beejay (C.S. Jodha), Golden Strike (Baria) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Walshy (Zeeshan) 1-9, 600/41.5. Moved freely. Flaming Lamborgini (Raghuveer), Flying Visit (Zervan) 1-7, 600/40. Former was one length superior. Juiced (P. Dhebe), Pure (Sandesh) 1-5.5, 800/50, 600/37.5. Former jumped out well and finished six lengths ahead. Latter was slowly off.