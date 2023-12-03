HamberMenu
Judy Blue Eyes, Sovereign Grey and Magileto catch the eye

December 03, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Judy Blue Eyes, Sovereign Grey and Magileto caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 3) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Attained (Mosin) 40. Easy. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy. 2/y/os Abhidyan (Santosh G), Ivory Touch/Lantana Lady (S. Kamble) 41. Pair level.

800m: Empower (Mosin) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/o Mother’s Grace (S. Kamble), Eiffel Tower (H.M. Akshay) 55, 600/40. They were urged and ended level. Juliana (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. Slightly urged. Vincero (Chouhan) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. 2/y/o Asprian (Neeraj) 56, 600/41. Easy. Judy Blue Eyes (Zeeshan) 51, 600/37. Moved attractively.

1000m: Queens Pride (P. Vinod) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well. Impulsive (S.G. Prasad), Atomic Angel (app) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. They moved level freely. Nairobi (S. Sunil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. 2/y/o Doron (C. Umesh) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41. Moved fluently. Scorsese (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Pushed.

1200m: Sovereign Grey (S.J. Moulin) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved impressively. Capucine (Trevor) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. 2/y/o The Panther (Chouhan) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/o Celestial (C. Umesh) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Urged. Kubric (T.S. Jodha) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Stretched.

1400m: Democracy (C. Umesh) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Good work. Chopin (Neeraj) 1-40, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.

