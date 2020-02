Judy Blue Eyes shines

Judy Blue Eyes shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Feb.2) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Aegon (app), Strong Suit/Sky High (Merchant) 39. Pair moved level freely.

800m: Dance Smartly (Zeeshan), Lovely Fairy (D.A.Naik) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Sagittarius (Shubham) 55, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Willows (Kamble), Star Sincerity (Peter) 55.5, 600/40. Pair level. Shae (Chouhan) 56.5, 600/41.5. Easy. Speed Air (Kamble), Courageous Star (Gagandeep) 53.5, 600/40. They moved level freely. Leopard Rock (Kamble), Sovereign Star (Peter) 54, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Monk (Nicky Mackay) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Judy Blue Eyes (Chouhan) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Gabriel (Ayyar), Epiphany (rb) 53.5, 600/39.5. Both moved freely.

1000m: Polyneices (Chouhan) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. Jack Flash (Nazil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. Pezula (Ayyar), Pleaides (Merchant) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Leitir Mor/Majeez (rb) Iron Throne (Ayyar) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/40. They moved level freely.