Judy Blue Eyes impresses

October 25, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - PUNE:

Judy Blue Eyes impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 25) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Definitely (Shahrukh) 38. Moved freely. Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 36. Worked well.

800m: Northern Singer (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Ristretto (Shelar) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Judy Blue Eyes (Zeeshan) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Dufy (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1200m: Endurance (C.S. Jodha), Encantamento (Neeraj) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior.

1400m: Rasputin (Hamir) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.