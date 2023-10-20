Judy Blue Eyes excels

October 20, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - PUNE:

Judy Blue Eyes excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 20) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Northern Lights (Chouhan) 56, 600/42. Easy. Judy Blue Eyes (Zeeshan) 49, 600/36. Moved impressively.

1000m: Dexa (C.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Urged in the last part.

1200m: Pyrrhus (C.S. Jodha), Golden Glow (Hamir) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. They were urged and ended level.

Gate practice – inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Western Aristocrat/Nimfea (Mosin), Spanish Eyes (P. Vinod) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.