Judy Blue Eyes and Reminiscence catch the eye

December 10, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Mumbai

Judy Blue Eyes and Reminiscence caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 10) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Zarafat (Dashrath) 40. Easy. 2/y/os Ivory Touch/Lantana Lady (S. Kamble), Abhidhyan (H.M. Akshay) 40. Pair moved together freely. Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy.

800m: Wanderlust (Nazil) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Judy Blue Eyes (Zeeshan) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. 2/y/os Eclairage (Neeraj), Clap Your Hands (Shelar) 57, 600/42. They were level. Monarchy (Nazil) 55, 600/39. Moved fluently.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Gangster (Zeeshan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Slightly urged. Metzinger (Nazil) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Pushed. 2/y/os The Panther (Chouhan), Asprian (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior. Angelo (C. Umesh), Constable (Chouhan) 1-10, 600/41. Former better. 2/y/os Doron (J. Chinoy), Celestial (C. Umesh) 1-11, 600/42. They were easy. 2/y/o Jagger (T.S. Jodha), Northbound (Zeeshan) 1-11, 600/42. Pair level.

1200m: Reminiscence (Chouhan) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Impressed. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Responded well. 2/y/o Fiorentini (Chouhan), Fontana (N. Bhosale) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former was superior. Marmaris (T.S. Jodha) 1-24, 600/43. Moved freely.

1400m: Supernatural (Trevor), 1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Caliph (S.G. Prasad) 1-41, 1000/1-12, 600/44. Pressed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT