ADVERTISEMENT

Judy Blue Eyes and Reminiscence catch the eye

December 10, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Judy Blue Eyes and Reminiscence caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 10) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Zarafat (Dashrath) 40. Easy. 2/y/os Ivory Touch/Lantana Lady (S. Kamble), Abhidhyan (H.M. Akshay) 40. Pair moved together freely. Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy.

800m: Wanderlust (Nazil) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Judy Blue Eyes (Zeeshan) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. 2/y/os Eclairage (Neeraj), Clap Your Hands (Shelar) 57, 600/42. They were level. Monarchy (Nazil) 55, 600/39. Moved fluently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Gangster (Zeeshan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Slightly urged. Metzinger (Nazil) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Pushed. 2/y/os The Panther (Chouhan), Asprian (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior. Angelo (C. Umesh), Constable (Chouhan) 1-10, 600/41. Former better. 2/y/os Doron (J. Chinoy), Celestial (C. Umesh) 1-11, 600/42. They were easy. 2/y/o Jagger (T.S. Jodha), Northbound (Zeeshan) 1-11, 600/42. Pair level.

1200m: Reminiscence (Chouhan) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Impressed. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Responded well. 2/y/o Fiorentini (Chouhan), Fontana (N. Bhosale) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former was superior. Marmaris (T.S. Jodha) 1-24, 600/43. Moved freely.

1400m: Supernatural (Trevor), 1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Caliph (S.G. Prasad) 1-41, 1000/1-12, 600/44. Pressed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US