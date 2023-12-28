ADVERTISEMENT

Judy Blue Eyes and Misty please

December 28, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - Mumbai:

Judy Blue Eyes and Misty pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 28) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Divine Thoughts (rb) 39. Moved freely. Galloping Ahead (rb) 40. Easy. Prince O’ War (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy. 2/y/o Raise The Stakes (P. Vinod), Malakhi (rb) 40. Former was two lengths better.

800m: 2/y/o Beyond Stars (S. Sunil), Zarak (V. Bunde) 54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. 2/y/os Esconido (S. Sunil), Zarkan (V. Bunde) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely. Mojito (Parmar) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. 2/y/o Field Of Dreams (P. Vinod) 55, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/os Aafreen (R. Ajinkya), Break Point (Ranjane) 55, 600/42. They were easy. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Fairuza (T.S. Jodha), 2/y/o Jagger (Zeeshan) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Rue St Honore’ (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Inishmore (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Rush (S.G. Prasad) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

1000m: Judy Blue Eyes (Zeeshan) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Moved impressively. Multiverse (S. Kamble) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha), Geographique (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They finished level freely. Come Back Please (S.G. Prasad) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Good.

1200m: Opus Dei (C.S. Jodha), Pride’s Prince (rb) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up two lengths and finished level. Chat (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed.

1400m: Exuma (Parmar) 1-39, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Urged. Gangster (rb) 1-39 1000/1-9, 600/42. Moved freely. Big Red (C.S. Jodha) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Fully stretched.

1800m: Capucine (N. Bhosale), Buggati (Chouhan) 2-11, 600/43. Both were easy.

